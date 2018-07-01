The Ambani bash was starry, but star kids Navya Nanda, Aryan Khan, Aaradhya Bachchan stole the show. See pics

The engagement of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta attracted the biggest stars in Bollywood, but three kids who aren’t even in show business attracted all the attention. Navya Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya, daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, arrived at the bash with their mothers, and their pictures are being shared widely online.

Navya, who made her grand public debut at the prestigious Le Bal in Paris in 2015, arrived with her mother Shweta Nanda, wearing a green dress. Aryan, meanwhile, wore a blue suit and posed for the assembled photographers with mom Gauri Khan. Everyone noted his striking similarity to dad Shah Rukh.

Designer Sandeep Khosla shared a picture of Navya with her mom on his Instagram account. In the picture, both mother and daughter are dressed in shimmery outfits as they pose for the camera. Gauri posted a couple of pictures of herself and Aryan on her Instagram, and captioned them simply with a heart emoji.

In a separate set of pictures, Navya can be seen posing with cousin Aaradhya Bachchan and Aaradhya’s mother, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Other Bollywood stars who arrived at the party include the likes of Aamir Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Kajol, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Sara Ali Khan and others.

