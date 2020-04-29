e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / When Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan were ‘almost drowned’ as their kayak overturned in rapids

When Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan were ‘almost drowned’ as their kayak overturned in rapids

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan went kayaking in Nepal during the making of Mahaan but suffered an accident and were saved in the nick of time by their photographer.

bollywood Updated: Apr 29, 2020 10:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan on a kayak.
Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan on a kayak.
         

Amitabh Bachchan has shared several sweet and sour memories of shooting for the 1983 film Mahaan in Nepal to mark the 37th anniversary of its release on Wednesday. The actor has opened up about an accident that took place during his and son Abhishek Bachchan’s kayaking adventure in between shots.

Amitabh shared a picture with a little Abhishek who had visited the actor in Nepal at the time. The black-and-white picture shows the two wearing life jackets while sitting on a kayak. Abhishek looks excited as he keeps close to his father.

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan kayaking in Nepal.
Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan kayaking in Nepal.

The father-son duo went kayaking in the rapids but “almost drowned there .. got stuck in the kayak as it turned over and could not turn it around in the rapid waters”. He wrote on his blog, “in that little break in the shoot to go kayaking with the little fellow .. Abhishek .. the rapids in Nepal are famous the world over and is a very popular sport among the tourists that come from all over the world.” Sharing how their photographer came to their rescue, he said, “Alam, who travelled with me, realised the situation jumped in and turned the boat over and saved me.”

The 77-year-old also regrets throwing away those popular rimmed glasses he wore in the film. Talking about getting rid of them, he said, “it remained with me for some time and then in the spring cleaning of the home got rid of them .. a whole bunch of them just threw them away .. Abhishek almost killed me for doing that because they became the in thing in todays times.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares his version of the bikini pic to tide over this problem on Instagram

Giving a piece of advice in that regard, he added, “if you’ve been around long enough, or are planning to be around long enough .. NEVER throw out the old stuff .. lessons learnt.”

Amitabh also spoke about the opportunity of playing three roles in the film: father Amit and sons Guru and Shankar. The film also starred Waheeda Rehman, Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi, Ashok Kumar, Aruna Irani, Amjad Khan and Kader Khan in prominent roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
184 nations ‘going through hell’ as Covid-19 wasn’t stopped at source: Trump
184 nations ‘going through hell’ as Covid-19 wasn’t stopped at source: Trump
‘Warne hated it’: Brett Lee recalls how Sachin ‘toyed’ with Shane Warne
‘Warne hated it’: Brett Lee recalls how Sachin ‘toyed’ with Shane Warne
Build highways at triple pace: Nitin Gadkari’s ‘re-start economy’ mantra
Build highways at triple pace: Nitin Gadkari’s ‘re-start economy’ mantra
Covid-19 may keep coming back every year, Moody’s growth estimate | Top 5 from HT
Covid-19 may keep coming back every year, Moody’s growth estimate | Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyAmitabh BachchanCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateShweta Pandit

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news