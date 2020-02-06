When Kurup met Rocky Bhai: Dulquer Salmaan, Yash bump into each other at the gym

bollywood

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 16:23 IST

Actors Dulquer Salmaan and Yash, who are currently shooting for their respective projects in Mysore, ran into each other at a gym. Pictures from their meeting have gone viral on social media.

While Dulquer was shooting for his Malayalam film Kurup, Yash was busy filming the second instalment in the KGF franchise. Yash took to Instagram to share the picture with Dulquer. He also invited Dulquer to visit him when he is back in Karnataka.

Yash wrote, “Ran into this fine actor in my hometown today. An intelligent actor plus humility equals Dulquer! I’ve always admired his choice of films. One of the finest of our generation has seen. I’m sure you’ll kill it as Kurup. And the next time you are back in my hometown, a native cuisine spread will await you... it will be a feast.”

Dulquer also shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “When Kurup met Rocky Bhai! Such a fine gent. Was a real pleasure to meet you bro. Touched by your kindness and warm hospitality! Looking forward to meeting you again on our next schedule. And waiting for rockstar Rocky in KGF 2”.

Dulquer’s Kurup is centered on Sukumara Kurup, a family man who, after reading a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure and script his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to lay his hands on the money. Being directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala in a key role.

Also read: Malang box office prediction: Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur film may open at Rs 6 cr, Birds of Prey gets limited release

Yash, on the other hand, is currently shooting for KGF 2. The film had its customary launch in March last year and is said to be bigger in scale than the first part.

KGF 2, which will hit the screens in October, will feature Sanjay Dutt as the primary antagonist. The second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to be the king of a goldmine. The film will also star Raveena Tandon in a crucial role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more