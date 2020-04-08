e-paper
Home / Bollywood / When Sonam Kapoor said Deepika Padukone had ‘an overenthusiastic PR team’ and needed to create her own style

When Sonam Kapoor said Deepika Padukone had ‘an overenthusiastic PR team’ and needed to create her own style

Sonam Kapoor, a few years ago, made a series of remarks seemingly targeted at actor Deepika Padukone.

bollywood Updated: Apr 08, 2020 18:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A lot has changed since Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Koffee with Karan appearance together.
After appearing on Koffee with Karan together and having good fun at the expense of Ranbir Kapoor, there were palpable cold vibes between Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone later. Sonam appeared on the chat show with her father, Anil Kapoor, and made a series of remarks against Deepika.

Asked if she had any fashion advice for the Chhapaak star, Sonam said, “Create your own style.” She added, offering Katrina Kaif as a comparison, “Katrina is herself. She does not try to fit into a mould, which I respect a lot. She is not trying to be the fashion icon of the century. Even if Katrina wears jeans and a T-shirt and has her hair in ponytail... I’d rather have that than someone who is like ‘I want to be on the cover of Vogue every three months’.”

Calling Deepika a ‘good girl gone bad’, Sonam had said that the one thing Deepika has that she doesn’t is ‘an overenthusiastic PR team’.

It didn’t end there, Sonam in an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show was asked to pick the better actor between Deepika and Priyanka Chopra. “Priyanka,” came her prompt response.

In another incident, Sonam said in an interview, without naming anyone else, that she doesn’t hide the fact that she’s looking for offers in Hollywood. “If there is something that excites me, and if there is a good opportunity, then why not? I am in Los Angeles, to gauge the possibilities. I am not going to hide it from anybody, and then suddenly announce that I have signed a (Hollywood) film. I am trying my best to sign good films. I am doing the same in Mumbai as well. But I have to see what I enjoy doing, and who I can work with or what I can work on.”

Deepika had announced that she would star in Vin Diesel’s xXx: The Return of Xander Cage by posting a picture of herself hugging Diesel.

