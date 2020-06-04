e-paper
Home / Bollywood / While nature supports us, it can also destroy us: Kriti Kulhari

While nature supports us, it can also destroy us: Kriti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari says natural calamities are lessons in humility and humans are greedy and feel they are superior to everything.

bollywood Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:28 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
HT Mumbai
Kirti feels humans are selfish and need to learn to be mindful
Kirti feels humans are selfish and need to learn to be mindful(Photo: Rahul Jhangiani)
         

I think everything that is happening right now, including the pandemic, cyclone, locust attacks etc, it’s nature’s way of balancing things. Humans perceive these problems as something against them but it is nature’s way of resetting,” states actor Kirti Kulhari, talking about the need of conservation this Environment Day. 

She adds, “Respecting anything including nature is all about having an attitude of gratitude. Everything in our existence is because of nature and one should recognise it in small and big ways. While I can see the destruction being caused, I can also see the bigger picture and feel it is nature’s way of waking us up to the abuse and exploitation of earth. All living beings can live in harmony with each other but humans are greedy and feel they are superior to everything. Natural calamities are lessons in humility which prove we are not bigger than nature. Unless we change our habits that cause harm to nature, we will keep facing such problems. While nature supports us, it can also destroy us.” 

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️ thank u everyone 🙏

A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari) on

The Four More Shots Please! actor states that everyone knows what needs to be done but most of us overlook things. “Save water, electricity, don’t litter, don’t use plastic and reduce pollution. We should share and care about others just like nature does with us. Humans take things for granted including the abundance given by God and nature. Don’t be selfish and do your bit. If we are careful and mindful of nature, we will be in a much better place. We wake up only when we are in trouble. If we take the needed steps when things are fine and normal, we wouldn’t face so many issues,” she concludes.

