Wife of Shruti Modi’s lawyer to make film on Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty, did not seek permission from SSR’s family

bollywood

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:56 IST

After reports of several films being made on the life and death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, another movie in the pipeline now aims at showcasing the life of the one of the prime accused in the ongoing probe into his death, actor Rhea Chakraborty. The film is titled Nyay The Justice and features Zubair K Khan and Shreya Shukla in lead roles of Sushant and Rhea respectively. It will be written and directed by Dilip Gulati.

Shruti Modi’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi has revealed that his wife Sarla A Saraogi is producing a film on Rhea, based on the advocate’s research. Shruti was Sushant’s manager. Ashok told Navbharat Times in an interview, “I want to clarify that my wife is making the film and it does not mean that we are trying to encash on the ongoing investigation into the actor’s death.” The report added that the film will likely favour Rhea.

However, Ashok suggested that neither have they sought any permission from the family nor do they plan to do so. “As far as the legal aspect is concerned, every film is inspired by a true event. We can say that this film is inspired by Sushant-Rhea case.Anyone can say this and make a film and it is not crime either. The script for our film is almost complete.” He added that everyone involved in the case will get justice with the film.

Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant’s father KK Singh, had said, “Sushant Singh Rajput’s father and sisters have decided that no film, serial or book should be written or made without the expressed consent of his father and without the script being shown to him. If anyone goes against it, they will do it at their own peril,”

Rhea has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sushant’s father has accused her of abetting the actor’s suicide.

Meanwhile, TikTok star Sachin Tiwari is all set to play the late actor in another film, Suicide or Murder. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Sachin had said that he hopes to not disappoint Sushant’s fans. The film was announced just a couple of days after Sushant’s death and the newcomer, who hails from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, said it was then that he approached the filmmakers.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Several investigations are being conducted.

