 Yamla Pagla Deewana 3: Kriti Kharbanda finds it challenging to learn Gujarati | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Yamla Pagla Deewana 3: Kriti Kharbanda finds it challenging to learn Gujarati

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se is the third installment of Yamla Pagla Deewana (YPD) franchise, starring the Deols - Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby.

Updated: Mar 24, 2018 20:43 IST
Kriti Kharbanda was recently seen in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.
Actor Kriti Kharbanda, who essays the role of a Gujarati girl in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, says it was a challenge for her to learn the language.

For this film, Kriti wants to ace the Gujarati accent and she has hired the services of a diction coach.

“I am training under a language coach to not only get the dialect right, but also to master the accent and a few popular Gujarati catchphrases. It has been challenging and exciting so far. This film is very close to my heart. I have directed all my energies into it and I hope that shows on screen,” the 29-year-old actor said in a statement.

The film is being directed by Navaniat Singh.

