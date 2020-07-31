e-paper
Home / Bollywood / 'You also try it': Taapsee Pannu to man who called her act of sending iPhone to a student 'publicity stunt'

‘You also try it’: Taapsee Pannu to man who called her act of sending iPhone to a student ‘publicity stunt’

Taapsee Pannu’s kind gesture of sending an iPhone to a student in Karnataka who couldn’t afford it has floored her fans. She also replied to a naysayer who questioned her intent.

bollywood Updated: Jul 31, 2020 13:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu is quite vocal about her views on social media.
Actor Taapsee Pannu believes more and more women in our country should study. Translating her belief into action, the Thappad actor sent off a smartphone to a student in Karnataka after coming across a news report.

Talking about it, Taapsee wrote on Twitter: “We need more girls to study. We need every child to study. We need more doctors. This is my small effort in making sure our country has a better tomorrow. Thank you for facilitating it.”

 

An NDTV news report talked of a father in Karnataka speaking about how his academically brilliant daughter was unable to follow her online classes (due to the pandemic) as they didn’t have a smartphone. He also said that she intended to appear in the Common Entrance Test for admission to professional courses in Karnataka and the much-delayed NEET exam for entrance to medical colleges.

On receiving her gift, the young student told the television channel: “Today, I got the phone from Taapsee ma’am. It’s an iPhone which I can’t believe. I could not even have imagined this! I will work hard and try to clear NEET. Let your blessings be with me.”

While Taapsee’s gesture has mostly won her plaudits, trolls have also been working overtime. Not willing to take things lying down, Taapsee chose to reply to one of them. In response to comment that said “Publicity stunt...”, Taapsee shot back with humour: “Haan sir yeh wala stunt aap bhi try karo. N please don’t use a body double for this one. Try doing this yourself (Yes, you too should try this stunt and don’t use a body double for the this, try it yourself).”

 

Many others, of course, had words of praise for Taapsee. One fan wrote: “Amazing and fabulous job, tapseeSign of the hornsSmiling face with sunglasses....wish you reach the epitome of success n humankind...keep rocking.” Another fan said: “Thanks for being so socially conscious,actions speak louder than words.” A third person said: “Good job TaapseeClapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands sign Keep it up. Its priceless for a girl who can’t afford to buy a smartphone.”

