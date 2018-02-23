You get due credit for good work: Dhadak choreographer

Dhadak choreographer Tushar Kalia says deserving artistes will get due credit if their work is good. Asked if he feels that choreographers don’t get due credit as much as actors, Kalia said, “I don’t think it’s correct (to say that). People do notice quality work. If your work is good, you get your due credit. And it’s a team work to make a song successful. Actors, singers, music directors and choreographers -- only when all the departments give their best, it’s possible to deliver a hit.”

Kalia has choreographed several Bollywood personalities like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor.

But the choreographer always stays behind the camera and teaches steps to celebrities. Does he feel their efforts go unnoticed? “No, I don’t think so. We have chosen to be behind the camera and that’s our work and when the songs do well, everyone appreciates the work and thanks to internet, these days once the song is out everyone knows who has choreographed it,” he said.

The choreographer has taught veteran actor Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor for a dance sequence for her Bollywood debut film Dhadak. Praising the debutante, he said, “Janhvi is a very hardworking girl and a very quick learner.”

Asked if Janhvi is as good as her mother in dancing, he said, “I don’t think it’s right to compare them. Sridevi ma’am is a legend. She is one of my favourite actresses when it comes to dancing... very hardworking and very spontaneous. Janhavi is equally hardworking but she has her own style of dancing.”

Kalia stresses that it’s not tough to work with newcomers at all. The choreographer is keen on working with actor Hrithik Roshan. “Hrithik Roshan is my all-time favourite. Unfortunately, I have never got the opportunity to work with him so far. I would love to choreograph him,” he said.