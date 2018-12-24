Zero box office day 3: Shah Rukh Khan film drops further, earns Rs 54.5 cr over weekend

Zero box office collection failed to lift up over the weekend with the Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif film earning Rs 54.5 crore during the first weekend, as reported by Box Office India. Disappointingly, the film failed to even reach its Friday figures – Rs 20.14 crore – on Saturday and Sunday.

The box office aggregator reported Zero’s collections over the first weekend as – Rs 20.14 crore on Friday, Rs 18.22 crore on Saturday and Rs 18.25 crore on Sunday. The Aanand L Rai film was a holiday release and enjoys an extended window – with Christmas on Tuesday. However, the film will face stiff competition from Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan-starrer Simmba this coming Friday.

According to analysts, trade was expecting a Rs 30 crore opening with the film increasing its tally over the weekend and on Tuesday. The film has been reportedly made on a Rs 200 crore budget. As compared to earlier Shah Rukh Khan films, Zero’s box office performance over the weekend is comparable to Fan but better than Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The film has not performed well internationally as well, where SRK is perhaps the biggest crowd puller. In most of the territories, Zero has emerged as the fifth highest opener behind Padmaavat, Race 3, Sanju and Thugs of Hindostan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s film has underperformed at the box office given the high expectation from the all-star vehicle. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier shared about the film’s performance on Friday and Saturday.

“#Zero slips on Day 2... Biz should’ve witnessed solid growth on Day 2 after an underwhelming Day 1, but is struggling at the BO... Decline on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 9.53%... Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr. Total: ₹ 38.36 cr. India biz,” he wrote, explaining the box office trend for Zero on Saturday.

#Zero slips on Day 2... Biz should’ve witnessed solid growth on Day 2 after an underwhelming Day 1, but is struggling at the BO... Decline on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 9.53%... Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr. Total: ₹ 38.36 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2018

#Zero has underperformed on Day 1, despite extensive release [4380 screens] + #Christmas vacations... Sat and Sun biz extremely crucial... Fri ₹ 20.14 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2018

“#Zero has underperformed on Day 1, despite extensive release [4380 screens] + #Christmas vacations... Sat and Sun biz extremely crucial... Fri ₹ 20.14 cr. India biz,” he had written earlier.

In comparison, Kannada film KGF is doing well in its Hindi dubbed version. “#KGF witnesses an upward trend on Day 2 [Sat]... Biz should grow further on Day 3 [Sun]... Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 42.86%... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3 cr. Total: ₹ 5.10 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version,” he had shared.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 11:17 IST