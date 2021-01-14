IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Books / A $2,500 book on US decline is suddenly a must-read in China
“The interest in the book is the result of a renewed desire to understand a U.S. that is in the midst of a civil cold war,” said Wang Wen, executive dean of Renmin University’s Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies.(Bloomberg)
“The interest in the book is the result of a renewed desire to understand a U.S. that is in the midst of a civil cold war,” said Wang Wen, executive dean of Renmin University’s Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies.(Bloomberg)
books

A $2,500 book on US decline is suddenly a must-read in China

After chaos engulfed the U.S. Capitol last week, some Chinese intellectuals found themselves searching for copies of an out-of-print book to make sense of events. “America Against America” forecast the U.S.’s decline due to domestic conflicts more than 30 years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg, China
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:58 AM IST

After chaos engulfed the U.S. Capitol last week, some Chinese intellectuals found themselves searching for copies of an out-of-print book to make sense of events. “America Against America” forecast the U.S.’s decline due to domestic conflicts more than 30 years ago.

Among the things driving demand was the author: Wang Huning, the Communist Party’s No. 5 leader and top political theorist to three Chinese presidents. Some copies have surged to more than 16,600 yuan ($2,500) on Kungfuzi, an online marketplace for antiques. That’s more than 3,000 times its original asking price in 1991, when Japan was more widely seen as America’s big economic rival.

“The interest in the book is the result of a renewed desire to understand a U.S. that is in the midst of a civil cold war,” said Wang Wen, executive dean of Renmin University’s Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies. “China’s doubts about the U.S. will certainly increase in light of recent events.”

The Capitol Hill turmoil is being read in Beijing as the most powerful sign yet that societal fissures in the U.S. are behind increasingly erratic foreign policy shifts. That’s feeding Chinese apprehension about reaching agreements on trade or other politically charged disputes with President-elect Joe Biden.

“The instability of a negotiation partner means that its public credibility is on the decline and the risk of breaking contracts or promises is greater,” Wang Wen said Tuesday.

Such skepticism illustrates how Washington’s political strife is compounding Biden’s challenge of stabilizing U.S. relationships around the world after four years of shocks and surprises under President Donald Trump. Among his most difficult tasks will be convincing China’s Xi Jinping to make concessions that go beyond the “phase one” trade deal announced by Trump a year ago this Friday.

Not only did that agreement fail to address most of the Trump administration’s biggest trade grievances, including government support for strategic industries and stronger action on state-run enterprises, but China has purchased little more than half of the $172 billion worth of U.S. goods it agreed to buy last year under the deal. Disputes between the two countries have since spiraled into everything from microchips to Taiwan, as Trump increasingly sought to blame China for his election year difficulties.

Meanwhile, Xi appears to have moved on, buoyed by early success against the coronavirus and a resilient economy. Xi has lately emphasized “self-sufficiency” and girded for a prolonged struggle, urging local officials earlier this week to “not only dare to fight, but also be good at fighting,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency. State media accuses the U.S. of abandoning four decades of engagement in favor of containment.

As Washington was gripped by one of the most divisive presidential transitions ever, Xi finalized a long-sought investment deal with the European Union that touches on many of the issues left out of the U.S. pact. The agreement had been championed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a key American ally who early in the Trump presidency declared that Europe could no longer rely on others.

“While both sides have paid a price for the trade war, the U.S. will suffer more in the long run because it damaged its position and reputation as the central pillar of global trade and commerce,” said Mei Xinyu, who is with a research group under the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing.

Wang Huning’s book, which was written during an academic visit to the U.S. in 1988, predicted that America’s emphasis on “individualism, hedonism and democracy” would eventually cause rifts that sapped its competitive drive. Countries like Japan -- built on “collectivism, selflessness and authoritarianism” -- had the upper hand, said Wang Huning, who’s now one of seven people on the Politburo’s supreme Standing Committee.

‘Failed State’

That thesis hasn’t stood up so well over the past three decades: of the U.S.’s two main rivals of that era -- Japan and the Soviet Union -- one collapsed and the other saw its economy stagnate. That left the U.S. as the world’s undisputed superpower, and today it still boasts the world’s most powerful military and biggest economy, powered by waves of successive innovation-driven technology booms.

But confidence is growing in China that the balance may be shifting. Besides the transition chaos, the U.S.’s struggles against the coronavirus, racial justice protests and gun violence -- subjects featured prominently in China’s state-run media -- have fed the narrative of American decline.

“The world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, but time and the situation are in our favor,” Xi told the gathering of local officials Monday, adding that he saw “opportunities in general outweighing challenges.”

State media was more direct about the source of China’s confidence, with a Xinhua editorial arguing Tuesday that the “fall” of Capitol Hill had proved “Western-style democracy no longer works.” “The U.S. has become a failed state in the eyes of its allies,” Xinhua said.

Biden Questions

Biden’s approach to China remains unclear. The 78-year-old former vice president has expressed a desire to rebuild a consensus among U.S. allies before opening big negotiations with Beijing. He told New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman last month that he wouldn’t immediately rescind the “phase one” deal or repeal Trump’s tariffs on China.

While Chinese officials might be eager to engage Biden’s experienced team of Beltway operators on trade and other disputes, the whiplash of Trump’s one-term presidency has diminished hopes for deals that last. Some of the top contenders for the Republican nomination in 2024, including Senator Marco Rubio, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo or even Trump himself are among Washington’s most strident China hawks.

“If Trump wins in 2024, he’ll spare no efforts to crack down on Chinese companies,” read a post by Chairman Rabbit, a popular nationalist WeChat account run by Ren Yi, the grandson of a former top Communist Party official. “Therefore, in the next four years, Chinese companies listed in the U.S. should consider listing in Hong Kong or returning to the mainland.”

For his own part, Wang Wen, of the Chongyang Institute, said he doesn’t think the U.S. is headed for a collapse in the near term. But in a commentary published about the sudden interest in “America Against America,” he argued the Capitol Hill incident showed many in China that the U.S. was badly in need of reform.

“Most Chinese now have a composite perception of the United States, believing both that it will remain the strongest country for a considerable period of time and that it is no longer the respectable America it once was,” Wang Wen said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
books china
app
Close
e-paper
“The interest in the book is the result of a renewed desire to understand a U.S. that is in the midst of a civil cold war,” said Wang Wen, executive dean of Renmin University’s Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies.(Bloomberg)
“The interest in the book is the result of a renewed desire to understand a U.S. that is in the midst of a civil cold war,” said Wang Wen, executive dean of Renmin University’s Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies.(Bloomberg)
books

A $2,500 book on US decline is suddenly a must-read in China

Bloomberg, China
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:58 AM IST
After chaos engulfed the U.S. Capitol last week, some Chinese intellectuals found themselves searching for copies of an out-of-print book to make sense of events. “America Against America” forecast the U.S.’s decline due to domestic conflicts more than 30 years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A book on the effect of India’s lockdown, and volumes on two personalities - a forgotten freedom fighter, and an auteur of Hindi cinema -- are on this week’s list of recommended reads.(HT Team)
A book on the effect of India’s lockdown, and volumes on two personalities - a forgotten freedom fighter, and an auteur of Hindi cinema -- are on this week’s list of recommended reads.(HT Team)
books

HT Picks: The most interesting reads of the week

By HT Team | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:50 PM IST
This week’s reading list features a book on a forgotten freedom fighter who also did much for immigrant rights in the US, another on a legend of Hindi cinema, and a volume on the devastation the lockdown has wreaked on India’s poor
READ FULL STORY
Close
Author Pallavi Raghavan(Courtesy HarperCollins)
Author Pallavi Raghavan(Courtesy HarperCollins)
books

Interview: Pallavi Raghavan, Author, Animosity at Bay: An Alternative History of the India-Pakistan Relationship

By Chintan Girish Modi | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:44 PM IST
We will have a calmer relationship with our history if we understand that the past cannot be used to justify and perpetuate the grievances of the present
READ FULL STORY
Close
Another taut courtroom drama: A scene from Alfred Hitchcock's 1953 film I Confess, starring Montgomery Clift as Michael Logan and Brian Aherne as Willy Robertson.(Corbis via Getty Images)
Another taut courtroom drama: A scene from Alfred Hitchcock's 1953 film I Confess, starring Montgomery Clift as Michael Logan and Brian Aherne as Willy Robertson.(Corbis via Getty Images)
books

Review: A Time for Mercy by John Grisham

By Percy Bharucha | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:40 PM IST
In A Time for Mercy, John Grisham looks at the fundamental questions behind the motives to murder while chronicling the impact of race on the system of justice
READ FULL STORY
Close
MS Subbulakshmi’s rendition did much to popularise the Venkatesa Suprabhatam.(HT Photo)
MS Subbulakshmi’s rendition did much to popularise the Venkatesa Suprabhatam.(HT Photo)
books

Review: Venkatesa Suprabhatam by Venkatesh Parthasarathy

By Rahul Jayaram | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:53 PM IST
This book on Venkatesa Suprabhatam, a famous morning prayer, gives us a close reading of the text, the discourses that inform it, its influence, and its many meanings
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Mowgli’s story is so intriguing because it allows us to see a human child from the perspective of other species,’ says Alter, author of Feral Dreams: Mowgli & His Mothers.
“Mowgli’s story is so intriguing because it allows us to see a human child from the perspective of other species,’ says Alter, author of Feral Dreams: Mowgli & His Mothers.
books

A retelling of Jungle Book without the colonial baggage

By Paramita Ghosh | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Stephen Alter sets the Rudyard Kipling classic in a newly independent India, and has Mowgli, renamed Daniel, working at MIT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Death is inevitable, and yet passing over needn’t come as a surprise or scary chapter, as we’ve learnt from the 2017 film Coco.(IMAGE COURTESY PIXAR)
Death is inevitable, and yet passing over needn’t come as a surprise or scary chapter, as we’ve learnt from the 2017 film Coco.(IMAGE COURTESY PIXAR)
books

In a new book, insightful thoughts on readying for life’s final exam

By Dipanjan Sinha | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Arun Shourie’s Preparing: For Death offers advice on last days, and explores the end as an opportunity to move on rather than an occasion to fear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddhartha Lal at the roll-out of the first bike from the Oragadam plant in Tamil Nadu.(Photo courtesy Eicher Motors)
Siddhartha Lal at the roll-out of the first bike from the Oragadam plant in Tamil Nadu.(Photo courtesy Eicher Motors)
books

The Enfield journey: A new book explores a bumpy ride into history

By Paramita Ghosh | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Amrit Raj’s Indian Icon: A Cult Called Royal Enfield takes a look at the challenges and deft moves that have gone into building the motorcycle brand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hawley has often been cited as possible future presidential candidate.(Associated Press)
Hawley has often been cited as possible future presidential candidate.(Associated Press)
books

Simon & Schuster drops book by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley

By Associated Press | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta | New York
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 05:55 PM IST
A planned book by Sen. Josh Hawley, who objected to President-elect Joe Biden’s win and backed baseless claims that the election was stolen, has been canceled by its publisher in the wake of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump supporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devotees on their way to the Sufi shrine of Ali Hujwiri in Lahore. Every two minutes, the wife would lean over and ask, “Thak ta nai gy ho? Datta sahib any wala hai.” Are you feeling tired? Don’t worry, we are very close to the shrine of Datta sahib.(Faizan Ahmad)
Devotees on their way to the Sufi shrine of Ali Hujwiri in Lahore. Every two minutes, the wife would lean over and ask, “Thak ta nai gy ho? Datta sahib any wala hai.” Are you feeling tired? Don’t worry, we are very close to the shrine of Datta sahib.(Faizan Ahmad)
books

Essay: On Lahore by Metro, a photobook by Faizan Ahmad

Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Pakistan’s first photobook, comprising images shot entirely on the cellphone, features pictures taken on Lahore’s metro bus system over four years. The photographer writes about the experience
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new book analyses the development of Jogen Chowdhury’s still life paintings and features 95 impactful images of one of India’s pre-eminent painters of the modern era.(Yahoo)
A new book analyses the development of Jogen Chowdhury’s still life paintings and features 95 impactful images of one of India’s pre-eminent painters of the modern era.(Yahoo)
books

Book analyses still life paintings of Jogen Chowdhury

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale | New DELHI
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 06:50 PM IST
A new book analyses the development of Jogen Chowdhury’s still life paintings and features 95 impactful images of one of India’s pre-eminent painters of the modern era.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pleasures of reading.(Shutterstock)
The pleasures of reading.(Shutterstock)
books

Essay: How to read in a restless world

By Saikat Majumdar | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 03:18 PM IST
The defining character of culture in the digitized 21st century is the consumption of multiple cultural experiences at the same time; our expectations from the practice of reading might have to shift to get attuned to our new reality
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kaustubh Sonalkar’s maiden book ‘Fetch Your Own Coffee’ is now listed as national best-seller with its publisher Penguin, noted for its top selling status.(ANI)
Kaustubh Sonalkar’s maiden book ‘Fetch Your Own Coffee’ is now listed as national best-seller with its publisher Penguin, noted for its top selling status.(ANI)
books

Kaustubh Sonalkar’s book ‘Fetch Your Own Coffee’ Becomes the National Best-seller

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale | Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 07:26 PM IST
Kaustubh Sonalkar’s maiden book ‘Fetch Your Own Coffee’ is now listed as national best-seller with its publisher Penguin, noted for its top selling status.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This week’s reading list includes an account of a visit to China in the 1950s, and translations of Kannada and Malayalam novels(HT Team)
This week’s reading list includes an account of a visit to China in the 1950s, and translations of Kannada and Malayalam novels(HT Team)
books

HT Picks; New Reads

By HT Team | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 04, 2021 05:16 PM IST
This week’s list of interesting reads includes an account of a visit to China in the 1950s, and translations of remarkable Kannada and Malayalam novels
READ FULL STORY
Close
Like those in the picture, the women of the fictional Rahat are culturally diverse.(Joe McNally/Getty Images)
Like those in the picture, the women of the fictional Rahat are culturally diverse.(Joe McNally/Getty Images)
books

Review: Sometimes Ivory, Sometimes Sand by Mahek Jangda

By Lamat R Hasan | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 04, 2021 05:09 PM IST
A debut novel that celebrates the power of women is set in an unnamed, underdeveloped country, which could be anywhere and everywhere
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP