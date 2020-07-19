e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Books / Actor to writer: Keanu Reeves to make his comic book writing debut

Actor to writer: Keanu Reeves to make his comic book writing debut

For the upcoming 12-issue limited series, the John Wick actor has collaborated with writer Matt Kindt, artist Alessandro Vitti, colourist Bill Crabtree and letterer Clem Robins.

books Updated: Jul 19, 2020 13:28 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Los Angeles
The print versions of BRZRKR, featuring cover art by Rafael Grampa, will be released in the US in October.
The print versions of BRZRKR, featuring cover art by Rafael Grampa, will be released in the US in October.(Instagram)
         

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is launching his career as a comic book writer with Boom Studios’ BRZRKR.

For the upcoming 12-issue limited series, the John Wick actor has collaborated with writer Matt Kindt, artist Alessandro Vitti, colourist Bill Crabtree and letterer Clem Robins.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the action-packed comic book focuses on a warrior who looks a lot like Reeves and has walked a blood-soaked path across the world for centuries. In present day, he does dangerous jobs for the US government in exchange for the truth about his existence.

The print versions of BRZRKR, featuring cover art by Rafael Grampa, will be released in the US in October.

“I have loved comics since I was a young kid and they have been a significant influence on me artistically.”

“To have the chance to create BRZRKR and collaborate with legends in the industry like writer Matt Kindt, artist Alessandro Vitti, colour artist Bill Crabtree, letterer Clem Robins, and conceptual/cover artist Rafael Grampa -- along with the great folks at Boom Studios -- is a dream come true,” Reeves said in a statement.

The 55-year-old actor’s comic writing debut comes almost a year after he played the character of rocker Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077.

On the movie front, Reeves will next be seen in Bill and Ted Face the Music. He is also working on the fourth instalment in the Matrix franchise.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
‘Where’s the ad, chief minister?’ Gautam Gambhir attacks CM over waterlogged Delhi roads
‘Where’s the ad, chief minister?’ Gautam Gambhir attacks CM over waterlogged Delhi roads
LIVE: More than 2,500 Delhi Police personnel infected with Covid, says govt
LIVE: More than 2,500 Delhi Police personnel infected with Covid, says govt
Fears of second wave of Covid-19 outbreak loom large in Chinese province Xinjiang
Fears of second wave of Covid-19 outbreak loom large in Chinese province Xinjiang
Congress MLA alleges Vasundhara Raje link to arrested horse trading ‘agent’
Congress MLA alleges Vasundhara Raje link to arrested horse trading ‘agent’
After Chamberlain comparison, Rahul attacks BJP over ‘institutionalised lies’
After Chamberlain comparison, Rahul attacks BJP over ‘institutionalised lies’
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Latest Books News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In