 Angie Thomas’s novel about racism in the US wins Waterstones Children’s Book Prize | books | ht picks | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 23, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Angie Thomas’s novel about racism in the US wins Waterstones Children’s Book Prize

Inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, Angie Thomas’s The Hate U Give tells the story of a teenager who witnesses the fatal shooting of her unarmed friend by the police.

books Updated: Mar 23, 2018 11:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Author picture by Anissa Hidouk
Author picture by Anissa Hidouk

African-American writer Angie Thomas’s debut novel The Hate U Give has won the £5,000 Waterstones Children’s Book Prize 2018. The novel, inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, is the story of Starr, a teenager, who witnesses the fatal shooting of her unarmed friend by the police.

First written as a short story, The Hate U Give takes its title from the late rapper Tupac Shakur. The novel was inspired by a real-life police shooting in 2009. Angry at the death of several black Americans by police officers in 2015, Thomas decided to turn her short story into a full-length novel.

“I want to help people understand why we say black lives matter,” Thomas is quoted as saying in a BBC report.

James Daunt, the managing director at Waterstones, feels Thomas’s book is not just for young adults. “Ours is a children’s prize, but there is no upper age limit to being stunned by beautiful writing of this visceral power. It is an extraordinary achievement, and it triumphs in a year of wonderful quality and creativity in children’s publishing,” The Guardian quotes him as saying.

The Hate U Give has also been nominated for the 2018 Carnegie medal. A movie based on Thomas’s book, starring Amandla Stenberg as Starr (Rue from The Hunger Games movies) is in the works.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

more from books
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you