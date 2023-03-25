Book Box: How to Avert a Financial Collapse

Dear Reader, PREMIUM Ashish Chauhan, CEO, NSE.

A few months ago, I attended a talk by Edward Chancellor. You can’t really understand the world we are in, until you understand what interest does, the bestselling financial historian said, to a packed pavilion at the Jaipur Literary Festival. His words came back to me this week, as Silicon Valley Bank Bank collapsed and Credit Suisse almost did. Across sectors, thousands of people lost more jobs in more layoffs. Browsing through the Waterstones Bookstore at Piccadilly on Sunday, everywhere I saw Its OK to be Angry About Capitalism by Bernie Sanders, as conversations around financial markets, capitalism and democracy rage on. In this swirling storm of financial speak, as bondholders battle with shareholders, and jobholders try logging onto their official email ids to check if they have been laid off - how do we form opinions on what is happening? And figure out what can be done to help. My go-to financial fix this week, is these six books. Book 1 of 6:

The Price of Time.

This is where it all begins. With rates of interest. In Jaipur, Edward Chancellor warned his listeners against the seductive magic of low-interest rates. Don’t give me a low rate. Give me a true rate, and then I shall know how to keep my house in order, he quotes a German banker in 1927, saying. The Price of Time is a fascinating history of interest rates from Mesopotamia to the Mississippi to Manhattan. It bursts with vignettes of central bankers, moneylenders and merchants, economic theorists and even an anarchist. It’s slow, given its subject matter, but because it’s so well written, it keeps you absorbed. And since it’s a subject that continues to impact our lives so drastically — it’s definitely a must-read.

Book 2 of 6:

Whoops!

Lanchester explores everything from investment banking to the larger economy, in entertaining and easy-to-understand prose in Whoops: Why Everyone Owes Everyone and No one Can Pay. Read this for the story of everything that’s gone wrong, from derivatives to deficits. Here’s a flavour — Moneymen don’t see risk in the same way that civilians do. To most of us, risk is for the most part a bad thing; at best, it’s something we seek out under specific circumstances, to generate a feeling that things are just-dangerous-enough-to-be-exciting. In the world of money, risk is different: it’s desirable. That’s because, in investments, risks are correlated with rewards.

Book 3 of 6:

After the Great Complacence.

The authors of this incisive analysis ask themselves two questions - How did finance cause this crisis? And why is it so difficult now to manage the consequences and reform finance? The answers are 296 pages long and worth every page. If nothing else, read the introduction for the brilliant way the authors frame the financial problem - bringing in metaphors and world views used by others writers like Gillian Tett and Martin Wolf.

The authors, all academics, don’t mince their own metaphors, as they compare designing fragile financial systems with imperialist incursions like Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq, which start from hubris and not surprisingly, end in disaster. Here’s an example: The crash took out Lehman, Bear Stearns, and Merrill Lynch from US investment banking but the surviving investment banks and conglomerates now represent themselves as the survivors who can handle derivatives, as if they were recreational drugs that are safe enough for sensible users. Books 4 to 6:

The Bonfire of Vanities.

And finally, three evergreen favourites — my fourth book is When Genius Failed the racy pacy book about the 1998 failure of two Novel prize winners and their hedge fund.

The fifth is Too Big to Fail, an incredibly vivid and gritty story of the 2008 financial crash, by journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin. And ending with The Bonfire of the Vanities, a novel by Tom Wolfe, set in 1980s New York, which brings alive the ambition, racism, social class and politics of a Wall Street world. All three have movie versions, but going back to the books gives me the nuances and helps me relate those worlds to ours. On now, to another bookish conversation — with Ashish Chauhan, CEO of the National Stock Exchange. This IIT IIM alumnus takes us through his journey of reading — from Russian literature translated into Gujarati, in the libraries of Ahmedabad, to books on capital and risk, amidst the bourses of Bombay. Here are edited excerpts of our conversation:

Ashish Chauhan, CEO, NSE.

Tell us about your childhood reading.

