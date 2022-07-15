Book Box: How to fall in love with books (again)

Dear Reader,

“Did you really read 100 books last year?” I get asked. “ After work, WhatsApp forwards and Netflix, where’s the time?” It is true our reading habits were formed in times of scarcity. And now we have to scramble for reading time, amidst a deluge of distractions. Here are five reading strategies to help you adapt to these changed times, and to find your way back to books again. Strategy 1 of 5: Start with Fiction

Fiction.

Too often, we give up the pleasures of fiction — only to lose reading altogether.

“Fiction is... a gateway drug to reading. The drive to know what happens next, to want to turn the page, the need to keep going, even if it’s hard, because someone’s in trouble and you have to know how it’s all going to end… that’s a very real drive. And it forces you to learn new words, to think new thoughts, to keep going. To discover that reading per se is pleasurable. Once you learn that, you’re on the road to reading everything,” says Neil Gaiman. Go back to fiction — try these rainy reads and read them alongside your non-fiction books. Strategy 2 of 5: Hang out at a bookstore this weekend (and the next)

Shakespeare & Co, Lexington Ave, New York.

Crossword Books, Kemps Corner, Mumbai.

On a recent Saturday, we drove to Granth, our local bookstore in Juhu, Mumbai. I dipped into The Greatest Telugu Stories Ever Told and was mesmerised with The Madiga Girl by Chalam. A cappuccino and a couple of hours of later, I came away with books for the week ahead. A trip to a bookstore is a pocket of quiet reading time, it’s a crash course in the latest book releases, and when you buy books there, you are helping local bookstores stay alive.

Strategy 3 of 5: Read across formats

Reading across formats.

“I just can’t get used to an e-book reader. It doesn’t smell the same” say paper and print readers.

This is true, yet an e-reader has its charms. A recent survey showed e-book readers read 40% more than physical book readers. After trying most of the e-book readers in the market, I have settled for the Kindle. Consider buying one. Slip it into your laptop bag and you have a library wherever you go. Adjust the brightness, increase the font. Change the screensaver setting, so it reflects the book you are currently reading. Add another format to the mix — audio books. Here’s a beginners guide to audiobooks for you. Strategy 4 of 5: Join a Book Club

The Juhu Book Club in Mumbai.

I started the Juhu Book Club when I had three small children at home. We’d moved from DINK (Double Income, No Kids) to SINK (Singe Income, Numerous Kids) There wasn’t much money to buy books, or the time to read them in. But the book club kept me afloat, pushing me to read at least a book a month. It gave a structure to my reading, deepened and diversified it - I was introduced to Orson Scott Card’s fabulous Enders Game and to authors like Jeanette Winterson. Sessions with authors like Gregory David Roberts and the late Kiran Nagarkar were landmark events. Book clubs can transform your reading in a fun way- join one online or offline. If you can’t find one you that you like, consider starting one!

Strategy 5 of 5: Create special spaces for reading

My spot.

Set up a reading corner, with a comfortable chair or a lounging space and lots of light. Use big cushions, colourful bedspreads and lamps. Arrange your to-read books in a bookshelf. When you retreat to this reading space, leave your digital devices in the next room or in a drawer downstairs.

.

Other strategies include embracing your to-be-read list (TBR) Prolific readers have ever growing lists books to read. One good book invariably leads to another. Don’t be overwhelmed by a titanic TBR - revel in having such a list.

If a book is boring, don’t read it. Try 30 or 40 pages and put it aside in the Do Not Finish (DNF) pile. Some books speak to us at certain times and some don’t. So don’t feel compelled to finish every book you start. Put it aside for now and start another. And finally, meet Neela Saldanha, Executive Director at Yale Research Initiative on Innovation and Scale (Y-RISE) at Yale University. I talk to her at her Bethesda home, via email and phone, on reading goals and how to read 100 plus books every year. Edited excerpts of our conversation.

Neela Saldanha.

If you were shipwrecked on a desert island, which 10 books would you carry?

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium Subscribe Now to continue reading Start 15 Days Free Trial Already Subscribed? Sign In