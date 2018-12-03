Book, docu-drama on Dharmendra’s life in works

A book and a docu-drama will encapsulate the journey of his father, legendary actor Dharmendra from his childhood to him becoming a successful hero to his life now, says his actor son Sunny Deol.

“A docu-drama and a book on papa’s life is being worked on. He remembers the smallest details of his films, of the people he met during the course of his life and the life he lived in Punjab before he came to Mumbai to become a movie star.

“A team is talking to him and others connected with him to document his journey,” Sunny said in a statement.

A team that includes writers, camera crew and other technicians has been finalised and has started the work on the docu-drama that will encapsulate Dharmendra’s life over the last eight decades.

Simultaneously, a team is working on a book that will include the actor’s anecdotes and photographic memories from his film sets and personal milestones.

Dharmendra began his film journey in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, and went on to create an image of Bollywood’s He-Man, after Dara Singh.

He had dabbled in movies of all genres -- from the intense Bandini and Satyakam to potboilers like Raja Jani and Pratigya, and as a comic artist with perfect timing in Sholay and Chupke Chupke.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 11:41 IST