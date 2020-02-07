Books as a dowry?

books

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 12:41 IST

The wedding season is just about winding down with young couples busy unwrapping all their wedding gifts. But obviously, household items, jewellery, and suchlike are the things that they’ll probably have received in abundance from various members of their families. But two separate recent incidents may spark new ideas about how things can take a different turn as far as wedding gifts between the brides’ and the grooms’ side are concerned.

In Kerala, a young Muslim bridegroom, Ijaz Hakim presented a 100 book Mehr to his wife, Ajna Nizam, at their Nikah. Instead of asking for all those glittering shiny things that young brides otherwise aspire to, the bride, in this case, had handed the groom a specific list of books that she wanted. The young man went about hunting down each book and on his wedding day delivered the cache to his bride’s doorstep.

We all know that the practice of giving and receiving marriage dowry is still one of our social evils, which masquerades as our customs and traditions. But, just a few months earlier, a young Hindu groom, Suryakanta Barik from Sonarpur in West Bengal, who had refused a traditional ‘dowry’ received a surprise gift from his wife Priyanka Bej and in-laws on his wedding day; books worth Rs. 1 lakh.

What lovely and inspiring stories, these are. I’ve written in the past about gifting books on auspicious occasions and in fact, now I wonder how come I never thought of this before. After all, weddings are the most special occasion of all. There is always a traditional exchange of gifts and goodies between families during weddings. But, instead of suit pieces and tea sets, wouldn’t it be nice to have an exchange of knowledge? At a wedding, where the parents of the bride constantly worry about how to please their daughter’s in-laws, imagine shifting the fuss to what books best suit the groom’s literary tastes.

Keeping in mind that India is supposed to be heading towards a knowledge-based economy, wouldn’t it be nice if the home of a freshly-minted couple was lined with books, instead of their necks and wrists being laden with some odd jewellery or fancy watches? There is an ancient Chinese proverb that says- ‘A book holds a house of gold’. If we are to be known as a progressive society, perhaps that’s the kind of home that young couples need to build.