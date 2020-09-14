e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Books / Discipline, routine and focus can create an amazing life: Jay Shetty

Discipline, routine and focus can create an amazing life: Jay Shetty

Jay Shetty on his latest book, his experiences living as a monk in India and the necessity of routine in one’s life

books Updated: Sep 14, 2020 13:12 IST
Navneet Vyasan
Navneet Vyasan
Shetty spent three years living as a monk in India
Shetty spent three years living as a monk in India
         

Numerous names fit the definition of a ‘modern day guru’. Of those names, Jay Shetty surely makes the cut. The British vlogger and motivational speaker has over the years garnered tonnes of fans, including Hollywood celebrities. “I do not consider myself a guru at all,” he says adding that his intention has always been to make wisdom “as accessible relevant and entertaining and deeply transformative as possible.”

Shetty spent three years living as a monk, a significant part of that period was spent in India. “We would wake up at 4am, have cold showers, sleep on the floor. All of our possessions fit inside a gym locker,” he recounts.

“I learnt so many incredible lessons during that time. I learnt how discipline and routine and focus can create an amazing life,” adds Shetty who has 3.59 million followers and include stars like Will Smith and Ellen Degeneres. Jay has also appeared on the latter’s show.

 

His book, a culmination of his experiences and written as a guide/self-help, titled Think Like A Monk, couldn’t have come at a better time. “It is incredible how when you trust timing, it serves people well. I’m grateful that during the lockdown, it is going to be of use to people right.”

Hindustantimes

Shetty says that when he started out, the intent was to share the wisdom he’d acquired after living as a monk. “When I started out, I saw so much anxiety; I saw so much stress and pressure. I just thought what if we could share insights with people and reduce this problem,” he says.

He adds, “My intention was just that maybe I’ll make a video and maybe a few people will watch it and it helps even one person, then that’ll be amazing. I set out just to start giving people an opportunity to watch and listen to something that would help them learn about how they can improve the quality of their life.”

 

The primitive accommodation and the experiences led him to research how a monk’s thoughts and values were still not known to many around the world. “I was curious to find out that if there were any studies done on the minds of monks,” he says, this is after he completed his three-year-sojourn. The revelations, he says, did not disappoint him. “There is a lot of scientific research that shows that monks have the happiest, calmest and the most present minds in the world. Moreover, they had the highest rate of gamma waves, which is linked to happiness, attention and joy,” he says.

tags
top news
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Parliament monsoon session: Lockdown prevented 37k-78k deaths, says Harsh Vardhan
Parliament monsoon session: Lockdown prevented 37k-78k deaths, says Harsh Vardhan
Parliament monsoon session: No data available on migrant deaths during lockdown, says Centre
Parliament monsoon session: No data available on migrant deaths during lockdown, says Centre
Bhushan deposits contempt case fine, says doesn’t mean he accepts SC order
Bhushan deposits contempt case fine, says doesn’t mean he accepts SC order
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
‘Delhi Police trying to mute voices of those who dissent against govt’: Umar Khalid’s father
‘Delhi Police trying to mute voices of those who dissent against govt’: Umar Khalid’s father
Health research picks up in Bihar in last decade, but still limited, says study
Health research picks up in Bihar in last decade, but still limited, says study
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Latest Books News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In