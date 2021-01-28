IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Books / Dr. Marcus Ranney launches his book "At The Human Edge"
For Dr Marcus Ranney, these tough times were apt to launch his book "At The Human Edge".(Amazon)
For Dr Marcus Ranney, these tough times were apt to launch his book "At The Human Edge".(Amazon)
books

Dr. Marcus Ranney launches his book "At The Human Edge"

Dr Ranney's "At The Human Edge" celebrates the human body's amazing physical ability to adapt to the extreme conditions.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Mumbai (maharashtra) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:01 PM IST

For Dr Marcus Ranney, these tough times were apt to launch his book "At The Human Edge". His inspiring non-fiction book was launched on January 27, amidst great fanfare at the Ministry of New (Fort, Mumbai), surrounded by industry stalwarts and business leaders.

While Covid precautions were maintained, the book reading and subsequent thorough discussion saw excellent attendance. The attendees got enthralled by what the book had to offer. The continuous Q-A was proof enough. Interesting questions were put forth and Dr Ranney made it a point to respond to them with his characteristic blend of charm, intelligence and wit.

Dr Ranney's "At The Human Edge" celebrates the human body's amazing physical ability to adapt to the extreme conditions. From Mt. Everest to the Mariana Trench, from the South Pole to the Sahara desert, from running a Marathon to travelling to Mars; each chapter focuses on a distinct extreme environment and the physical challenges faced by humankind to conquer them. It takes the reader on a gripping saga, balancing the intricate world of cellular biology against the backdrop of human history & victory in the face of our greatest endeavors.

"What Sapiens achieved for human history, At The Human Edge has done for human biology," said Sohin Lakhani, CEO of Embassy Books, the book's publisher for India.

"The new paradigm of leadership and performance is a mindset change for all business leaders to accept. This book helps us unlock the human edge, which we each possess, and tap into that energy and world within," said Amit Mookim, Mag Directonaginr, IQVIA India, and fellow marathon runner.

"At The Human Edge" is a deep insight of Dr Ranney's own medical journey. A graduate from University College of London Medical School (UCL), he has been to extreme places himself as part of his research work, including working with fighter pilots in the Royal Air Force and with astronauts at Kennedy Space Centre, NASA. In 2010, he transitioned away from clinical medicine and into overall societal well-being. Now living & working in Mumbai, he is a thought leader in healthcare & life sciences, author of written publications, a keynote speaker and public health commentator at multiple global organisations. Dr Ranney is a firm proponent of helping us each achieve our peak performance for ensuring sustainable human health.

At The Human Edge has many known names that give their backing. Legendary Cricketer Jonty Rhodes mentions, "At The Human Edge, by Dr Marcus Ranney, is not just a book for elite athletes looking to improve their performances, but a guide for all of us, to journey towards our "best self". It inspires us to go beyond our perceived limitations and by doing so, to truly be alive and operate at our fullest potential."

Sir Chris Bonington, CVO, CBE, DL, British Explorer, says, "In reading the words in this book, I hope future scientists, doctors; climbers and adventurers are inspired to push the boundaries of science further, to scale new heights of discovery and summit new peaks of achievement, creating a better world for the current and future generations. Falling in love with nature and the outdoors and this beautiful gift - the human body."

"At The Human Edge" by Dr Marcus Ranney is a must-read book to achieve human performance, happiness and success.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
books
app
Close
e-paper
For Dr Marcus Ranney, these tough times were apt to launch his book "At The Human Edge".(Amazon)
For Dr Marcus Ranney, these tough times were apt to launch his book "At The Human Edge".(Amazon)
books

Dr. Marcus Ranney launches his book "At The Human Edge"

ANI, Mumbai (maharashtra) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Dr Ranney's "At The Human Edge" celebrates the human body's amazing physical ability to adapt to the extreme conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The critics circle announced five nominees in each of six competitive categories Sunday, and seven finalists for an award for best first book.(Wikimedia Commons )
The critics circle announced five nominees in each of six competitive categories Sunday, and seven finalists for an award for best first book.(Wikimedia Commons )
books

Wilkerson's 'Caste' among finalists for book critics awards

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Isabel Wilkerson's “Caste,” an acclaimed biography of Malcolm X and fiction by Martin Amis and the late Randall Kenan are among this year's finalists for National Book Critics Circle prizes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"India 2030: The Rise of a Rajasic Nation" is a collection of essays by the likes of Bibek Debroy, Vikram Sood, Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, Ram Madhav and David Frawley, among others.(Amazon)
"India 2030: The Rise of a Rajasic Nation" is a collection of essays by the likes of Bibek Debroy, Vikram Sood, Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, Ram Madhav and David Frawley, among others.(Amazon)
books

Book tells what rise of India in the 2020s looks like

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:51 PM IST
A new book captures the many aspects of a future that will culminate in India becoming the world's third-largest economy and a regional power before the decade gets over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anindita Ghose (Vijay Prabakaran)
Anindita Ghose (Vijay Prabakaran)
books

Interview: Anindita Ghose on her debut novel, The Illuminated

By Simar Bhasin
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:49 PM IST
The former editor of Mint Lounge talks about her forthcoming novel, about being irritated by the impulses of journalism in the Twitter era, and about what’s ahead for her in 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi in a photograph dated October 25, 2018. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi in a photograph dated October 25, 2018. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
books

Essay: Shamsur Rahman Faruqi - drawing out the colossus

By Mahmood Farooqui
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:19 PM IST
In this excerpt from a forthcoming valedictory essay, SR Faruqi’s nephew writes about the Urdu poet, critic, and scholar’s last days
READ FULL STORY
Close
The book throws light on the sensory development of children and the process by which toddlers learn to speak.(Unsplash)
The book throws light on the sensory development of children and the process by which toddlers learn to speak.(Unsplash)
books

Book 'Speak-A-Boo', documentary 'Talk To Your Child' released by Dr. Neeraj Suri

ANI, Ahmedabad (gujarat) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Noted authors, journalists and behavioral specialists came together to interact with the public and encourage them to talk to their children during the launch of the book Speak-A-Boo by Dr Neeraj Suri.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gulzar’s mammoth project, A Poem A Day, an anthology that contains the best names in Indian poetry across languages, is rich and diverse. (Prabha S Roy/HT)
Gulzar’s mammoth project, A Poem A Day, an anthology that contains the best names in Indian poetry across languages, is rich and diverse. (Prabha S Roy/HT)
books

Essay: Poetry for every day of the year, for all seasons

By Sudeep Sen
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Recent anthologies that stand out include one that’s a feat of sustained translation and another that features poetry on the Covid crisis from across the world
READ FULL STORY
Close
Horses, hills, and how we make connections with each other - all that on this week’s list of interesting reads. (HT Team)
Horses, hills, and how we make connections with each other - all that on this week’s list of interesting reads. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks: the most interesting books of the week

By HT Team
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Books on the history of horses in India, cuisine from the hills, and the networks that bind us feature on this week’s reading list
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the Sanjay Van forest reserve, in New Delhi, that is part of the south central area of the greater Delhi Ridge. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A view of the Sanjay Van forest reserve, in New Delhi, that is part of the south central area of the greater Delhi Ridge. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
books

Review: Fractured Forest, Quartzite City by Thomas Crowley

By Sudhirendar Sharma
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Presenting Delhi’s Ridge, that is spread over 80 square km of reserved forest, as a living entity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Another anticipated book of the year -- "Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth" by Nigerian legend Wole Soyinka, his first novel in 48 years -- will be published in September by Bloomsbury.(Unsplash)
Another anticipated book of the year -- "Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth" by Nigerian legend Wole Soyinka, his first novel in 48 years -- will be published in September by Bloomsbury.(Unsplash)
books

2021 book list: Books lovers in for a treat with these new novels

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Novels by Orhan Pamuk, Kazuo Ishiguro and Jhumpa Lahiri, a collection by Salman Rushdie and memoirs of Ravi Shastri, Girish Karnad and Priyanka Chopra are some of the highlights of 2021 that book lovers can look forward to.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HarperCollins Publishers India is thrilled to announce a new and definitive biography of Kamala Harris ﻿by renowned journalist and writer Chidanand Rajghatta.(ANI)
HarperCollins Publishers India is thrilled to announce a new and definitive biography of Kamala Harris ﻿by renowned journalist and writer Chidanand Rajghatta.(ANI)
lifestyle

HarperCollins Publishers India announces 'Kamala Harris: Phenomenal Woman'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:10 PM IST
HarperCollins Publishers India is thrilled to announce a new and definitive biography of Kamala Harris - who sworn today in as the Vice President of the United States of America - by renowned journalist and writer Chidanand Rajghatta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lilly Singh(Instagram)
Lilly Singh(Instagram)
books

Lilly Singh to be guest at virtual book tour of Priyanka Chopra's memoir

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Ahead of the release of her 'Unfinished,' actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday announced the first four dates of the virtual book tour of her memoir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dorah Sitole(Instagram)
Dorah Sitole(Instagram)
books

South Africa's trailblazing Black food writer Dorah Sitole dies of virus

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:40 PM IST
South Africa's trailblazing Black food writer Dorah Sitole's latest cookbook was widely hailed in December as a moving chronicle of her journey from humble township cook to famous, well-traveled author.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Unsplash)
Representational image. (Unsplash)
education

Students tell story of Gurgaon through lives of 19 people

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Students tell story of Gurgaon through lives of 19 people
READ FULL STORY
Close
Audrey Truschke and her book, The Language of History: Sanskrit Narratives of Muslim Pasts(Instagram/Amazon)
Audrey Truschke and her book, The Language of History: Sanskrit Narratives of Muslim Pasts(Instagram/Amazon)
art culture

Audrey Truschke's new book to analyse Sanskrit texts of Indo-Muslim history

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:09 PM IST
The book, "The Language of History: Sanskrit Narratives of Muslim Pasts", seeks to collect, analyse, and theorize Sanskrit histories of Muslim-led and, later, as Muslims became an integral part of Indian cultural and political worlds, Indo-Muslim rule as a body of historical materials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP