Eric Gales: ‘Everything I’ve done is very personal to me’

Grammy-nominated guitarist Eric Gales, who played on the soundtrack of Ryan Coogler’s globally-acclaimed horror film Sinners, the first film ever to earn 16 Oscar nominations, will play in Mumbai on 14 and 15 February. American blues rock guitarist Eric Gales (Courtesy Mahindra Blues Festival)

You first performed at the Mahindra Blues Festival in 2017 with Supersonic Blues Machine. What was the experience like, and what can audiences expect from your performance at the festival this year?

The crowd can expect a highly emotional, energetic show that is aimed more towards pushing the latest album with a few twists. They can all just expect to have a good old time!

Will you be performing in other cities in India?

No, we are only performing at the Mahindra Blues Festival when we come there.

What do you think about the Blues scene in the country?

Well, honestly, I’m not too sure about the Indian blues scene. Hopefully, I’ll get a glimpse of it while we are there.

You began playing guitar at the age of four, and you play a right-handed guitar “upside-down” one. Please tell us more about this, as well as about some of your earliest musical influences in Memphis.

My influences range from BB King to Albert King and basically, every other player that is an influence on everybody else. Along with some other ones, there are gospel influences also. As for playing upside down and backwards, it’s simply the way that I learned to play. And I am very glad that it continued!

You have recorded 19 albums in all, apart from sessions and tribute work. Which songs or albums have been closest to your heart?

Everything I’ve done is very personal to me. But most recently, I have to say the tribute record, A Tribute to LJK, presently is the closest. It’s an emotional journey in remembrance of my late brother, Little Jimmy King.

Your 2021 single I Want My Crown talks about, among other things, your struggles with substance abuse and your personal reflections on racism. Tell us more.

Well, it’s basically self-explanatory. There are things I have gone through in life; I am just grateful that I have another chance to do it a different way.

You joined Carlos Santana onstage at Woodstock 1994. What was that like?

Yes, it was the largest crowd I’ve ever played for. There were a million people out there. And to be there on stage with my godfather, Carlos, was one of the biggest moments in my life. I will never forget it!

What are you working on next?

Well, presently, I’m just focused on continuing to push and promote this latest record until I can’t do it anymore, which isn’t any time soon.

Where else will you be performing this year?

Dates are still being added to the website. But I have dates on the calendar that are going to be very exciting to take my music to and vibe out with the people. And I can’t wait.

An independent journalist, Neha Kirpal writes primarily on books, music, films, theatre and travel. She lives in New Delhi.