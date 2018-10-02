Gandhi Jayanti 2018: 10 books to read on Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi and his contribution towards India’s struggle for independence will forever be remembered as one of the greatest lessons in patriotism. An entire nation for generations has referred to Mahatma Gandhi as the ‘Father of Nation’ because of his relentless efforts that brought down the British Raj. October 2 is observed as Gandhi Jayanti, when his sacrifice and non-violent, peaceful fight for freedom is celebrated by the country.

We help you know the man behind the persona with these 10 insightful books on Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi: The years that changed the world (1914-1948): Written by renowned historian and author Ramachandra Guha, this book tells the story of Gandhi’s life – from his departure from South Africa to his death. Published by Penguin Random House India, it’s been called as the most definitive new biography on Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi before India: Another title on Gandhi by Ramchandra Guha is the first part of a two-volume biography. It talks about Gandhi’s life until his return to India after spending years as a lawyer and civil rights activist in South Africa. This book gives a glimpse of Gandhi’s personality in his formative years.

The Story of My Experiments with Truth: This autobiography covers all aspects of Mahatma Gandhi’s life, right from childhood to the year 1921. It gives a peek into how Gandhi’s ideals and principles developed through his many experiences and life events. Want to understand the man behind Mahatma? This is the book for you.

Waiting for the Mahatma: Written by RK Narayan, the book uses the Indian freedom struggle as a background to talk about how the writer’s idea of nationalism was formed.

Gandhi: His Life and Message for the World: Louis Fischer’s biography on the man became the basis for Academy award-winning film Gandhi. The book gives a glimpse of Mahatma Gandhi’s personality and how he shaped the freedom struggle.

Gandhi: Prisoner of Hope: Author Judith Brown gives a new perspective on Gandhi’s life. She deconstructs his philosophy but also gives a glimpse into his weaknesses, making him appear more human than saint. She analyses the inner conflicts faced by Gandhi and his response to them.

Mahatma Gandhi: His Life and Ideas: This book by Charles F Andrews and Arun Gandhi gives a glimpse of how Gandhi’s ideologies evolved over a period of time. It reveals Gandhi’s state of mind rather than being just another biography on him.

Gandhi: Voice of New Age Revolution: Written by Martin Burgess Green, the book examines Gandhi’s life in London, where he witnessed the New Age Revolution (spiritual and personal growth) around the time he was living there. It compares it to the New Age Movement of today, which stresses upon love for peace and vegetarianism.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 09:10 IST