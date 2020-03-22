Happy birthday James Patterson: 7 books by the author one must read

books

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 13:59 IST

The author of many a famed series, including Alex Cross, Michael Bennett and Women’s Murder Club, James Patterson celebrates his birthday on March 22.

Born in 1947, he started with advertising and began his writing career with the 1976 novel The Thomas Berryman Number.

It was the novels featuring his character Alex Cross that brought wider recognition to the author. Patterson has written 147 novels since 1976, out of which 114 are New York Times bestsellers.

He also holds the record for the most number 1 bestsellers by a single author. This is also a Guinness World Record.

On the author’s birthday, here’s looking at 7 books by him one must read:

Along Came a Spider: The first in Patterson’s Alex Cross Series, it is about Washington DC homicide detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross investigating the heinous murders of two black prostitutes and an infant. He is pulled off the case to investigate the kidnappings of Maggie Rose Dunne and Michael Goldberg from their exclusive private school by their math teacher Gary Soneji.

The Lake House: This one is about six children with the ability to fly after their DNAs are merged with that of birds. The Lake House traces their adventures as they fight for their lives against scientists who want them killed thinking them to be monsters.

B07PW4CWLJ, B07R3V98XD

Suzanne’s Diary for Nicholas: The 2001 novel shows two interwoven stories that revolve around Katie Wilkinson, a New York City book editor whose relationship with poet Matthew Harrison abruptly ends. During their period of separation, she learns about the poet’s past through the diary written by Suzanne.

The Murder of King Tut: The non-fictional account by James Patterson and Martin Dugard tries to solve the mystery behind the death of boy king Tutankhamen. The book traces Howard Carter’s life and journey as he made it is his mission to uncover the pharaoh’s hidden tomb.

The Midnight Club: Stefanovitch is out to get Alexandre St Germain, the most powerful member of the Midnight Club, an international society of crime lords, until a blast leaves him for death.

However, he makes a comeback, and even though he is wheelchair-bound, he takes help from a journalist and a Harlem cop in his attempts to bring down the notorious secret organisation.

1780899378, B07PZFS2GQ

1st to Die: The first in the Women’s Murder Club series, it is about four friends who work together to crack some of San Francisco’s most complicated murder cases. The group comprises of a homicide inspector, a medical examiner, an assistant DA and a reporter.

Against Medical Advice: Written by James Patterson and Hal Friedman, the book details the illness and medical struggles of 17-year-old Cory Friedman and his family.

The novel traces the life of Cory arriving at the Dressler Psychiatric Hospital for alcohol abuse. It goes into detail about his life and how he has had to always deal with OCD, Tourette syndrome, and an anxiety disorder.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.