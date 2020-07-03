HT Nielsen Bestseller List for week 26, 2020
The fiction and non fiction bestseller lists for the Indian English market for the week ending 27 June 2020books Updated: Jul 03, 2020 17:54 IST
The highlights of this week’s bestseller list: Amish Tripathi’s new book, Legend of Suheldev; The King Who Saved India from his Writer’s Centre has topped the fiction chart while Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles has topped the non-fiction list. Amish also has Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta on the list at number six. Sadhguru has two titles on the non-fiction chart: Death; An Inside Story: A Book For all Those Who Shall Die, andInner Engineering:A Yogi’s Guide to Joy.
FICTION TOP 10
1.Legend of Suheldev:The King Who Saved India – Amish : An Immortal Writer’s Centre Book – Westland
2.The Girl in Room 105 – Chetan Bhagat – Westland
3.Stories We Never Tell – Savi Sharma – Westland
4.The Silent Patient – Alex Michaelides - Hachette
5.Wish I Could Tell You – Durjoy Datta – Penguin Random House
6. Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta – Amish Tripathi -- Westland
7. Wake Up Life is Calling – Preeti Shenoy -- Srishti
8. The Vault of Vishnu – Ashwin Sanghi -- Westland
9. Something I Never Told You – Shravya Bhinder -- Penguin Random House
10. Roses Are Blood Red; Even True Love Has A Dangerous Side – Novoneel Chakraborty – Penguin Random House
NON-FICTION TOP 10
1.Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life – H Garcia & F Miralles – Penguin Random House
2.Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel – Ashish Bagrecha – Westland
3.Death; An Inside Story: A Book For all Those Who Shall Die – Sadhguru – Penguin Random House
4.The 5AM Club – Robin Sharma – Jaico
5.The Rudest Book Ever – Shwetabh Gangwar – Westeland
6.Attitude Is Everything; Change Your Attitude.. Change Your Life – Jeff Keller – Harper Collins
7.The Theory of Everything: The Origin and Fate of the Universe – Stephen Hawking – Jaico
8.Life’s Amazing Secrets: How To Find Balance and Purpose in Your Life – Gaur Gopal Das – Penguin Random House
9.Inner Engineering:A Yogi’s Guide to Joy – Sadhguru – Penguin Random House
10.Man’s Search for Meaning – Viktor E Frankl – Penguin Random House