e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Books / HT Nielsen Bestseller List: Fiction and Non Fiction Early June 2020

HT Nielsen Bestseller List: Fiction and Non Fiction Early June 2020

Here’s the list of best sellers in the Indian English market for the week ending June 13.

books Updated: Jun 24, 2020 15:55 IST
Hindustan Times
The books that topped the Indian English bestseller lists this week.
The books that topped the Indian English bestseller lists this week. (HT Team)
         

FICTION TOP TEN

1. The Alchemist Paulo Coelho HarperCollins Publishers

2. The Immortals of Meluha Amish Tripathi Westland Books

3. To Kill A Mockingbird Harper Lee Penguin Random House

4. The Girl in Room 105 Chetan Bhagat Westland Books

Second this week on the fiction bestseller list.
Second this week on the fiction bestseller list.

5. Life is What You Make it Preeti Shenoy Srishti Publishers & Distributors

6. Stories we never tell Savi Sharma Westland Books

7. Wish I Could Tell You Durjoy Datta Penguin Random House

8. The God of Small Things Arundhati Roy Penguin Random House

9. Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta Amish Tripathi Westland Books

10. One Indian Girl Chetan Bhagat Rupa Publications

Second on the non fiction top 10.
Second on the non fiction top 10.

NON FICTION TOP TEN

1. Ikigai:The Japanese secret to a long and happy life Hector Garcia & Franscesc Miralles Penguin Random House

2. Death; An Inside Story Sadhguru Penguin Random House

3. Attitude is Everything: Change Your Attitude ... Change Your Life! Jeff Keller HarperCollins Publishers

4. The 5 AM Club Robin Sharma Jaico Publishing House

5. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Penguin Random House

6. The Rudest Book Ever Shwetabh Gangwar Westland Books

7. Life’s Amazing Secrets Gaur Gopal Das Penguin Random House

8. The Intelligent Investor Benjamin Graham HarperCollins Publishers

9. Man’s Search For Meaning Viktor E Frankl Penguin Random House

10. Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy Sadhguru Penguin Random House

top news
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
Galwan clash: China levels fresh blame against India, says New Delhi provoked clash
Galwan clash: China levels fresh blame against India, says New Delhi provoked clash
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
Patanjali didn’t mention Covid-19 drug in license application: Uttarakhand official
Patanjali didn’t mention Covid-19 drug in license application: Uttarakhand official
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
‘Modi govt ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 epidemic, petrol-diesel rates’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 epidemic, petrol-diesel rates’: Rahul Gandhi
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Latest Books News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In