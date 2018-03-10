HT-Nielsen top 10: Sourav Ganguly’s memoir leads best-selling non-fiction list
Here's your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children's books.
Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me? is still at the top spot on the bestselling fiction list this week. It is followed by Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist and Ashwin Sanghi’s Keepers of the Kalachakra. Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl is at the fourth spot and Amish’s Sita is at number five.
- Will You Still Love Me?, Ravinder Singh
- The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho
- Keepers of the Kalachakra, Ashwin Sanghi
- One Indian Girl, Chetan Bhagat
- The Immortals of Meluha, Amish Tripathi
- Origin (5): Robert Langdon, Dan Brown
- Sita: Warrior of Mithila, Amish Tripathi
- Dharmayoddha Kalki: Avatar of Vishnu, Kevin Missal
- I Too Had a Love Story, Ravinder Singh
- The Boy with a Broken Heart, Durjoy Datta
- A Century Is Not Enough: Inside the mind of a cricketing legend
- Exam Warriors, Narendra Modi
- The Heartfulness Way, Kamlesh D.Patel, Joshua Pollock
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck
- Gurudev: On the Plateau of the Peak: The Life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Bhanumathi Narasimhan
- Catalyst
- Touch The Sky: The inspiring stories of women from across India who are, Rashmi Bansal
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
- Why I Am A Hindu, Shashi Tharoor
- Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy
A new entrant this week, Sourav Ganguly’s memoir, Century is Not Enough, leads the non-fiction list. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors comes next, followed by Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way and Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck. Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev is at number five.
Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is at number three, followed by John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down and Sudha Murty’s The Magic of the Lost Temple.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway, Jeff Kinney
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Turtles All the Way Down
- The Magic of the Lost Temple
- 365 Pancharantra Stories
- The Best of Panchatantra, Rungeen Singh
- 365 Bedtime Stories
- The Best of Tenali Raman
- Great Stories for Children, Ruskin Bond
365 Panchatantra Stories continues to hold the top spot on the list of bestselling children’s books in Indian publishing, followed by Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra and 365 Bedtime Stories. Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman and Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children are at the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.
