HT-Nielsen top 10: Sourav Ganguly’s memoir leads best-selling non-fiction list

Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me? is still at the top spot on the bestselling fiction list this week. It is followed by Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist and Ashwin Sanghi’s Keepers of the Kalachakra. Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl is at the fourth spot and Amish’s Sita is at number five.

A new entrant this week, Sourav Ganguly’s memoir, Century is Not Enough, leads the non-fiction list. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors comes next, followed by Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way and Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck. Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev is at number five.

Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is at number three, followed by John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down and Sudha Murty’s The Magic of the Lost Temple.

365 Panchatantra Stories continues to hold the top spot on the list of bestselling children’s books in Indian publishing, followed by Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra and 365 Bedtime Stories. Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman and Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children are at the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

