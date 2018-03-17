HT-Nielsen top 10: Wimpy Kid, Harry Potter rule list of best-selling children’s fiction
Here’s your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.books Updated: Mar 17, 2018 09:09 IST
Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me? continues to hold on to the top spot on the bestselling fiction list this week. It is followed by Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist and Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl. Terry O’Brien’s 50 Greatest Short Stories is a new entrant at number four, and Ashwin Sanghi’s Keepers of the Kalachakra is at number five.
- Will You Still Love Me?, Ravinder Singh
- The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho
- One Indian Girl, Chetan Bhagat
- 50 Greatest Short Stories, Terry O’Brien
- Keepers of the Kalachakra, Ashwin Sanghi
- Origin (5): Robert Langdon, Dan Brown
- Sita: Warrior of Mithila, Amish Tripathi
- Dharmayoddha Kalki: Avatar of Vishnu, Kevin Missal
- The Boy with a Broken Heart, Durjoy Datta
- The Immortals of Meluha, Amish Tripathi
- The Heartfulness Way, Kamlesh D.Patel, Joshua Pollock
- Exam Warriors, Narendra Modi
- A Century Is Not Enough: Inside the mind of a cricketing legend
- Gurudev: On the Plateau of the Peak: The Life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Bhanumathi Narasimhan
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck
- Catalyst
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
- Touch The Sky: The inspiring stories of women from across India who are, Rashmi Bansal
- Lean In:Women, Work, and the Will to Lead
- Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy
Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way is back at number one on the non-fiction list. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors comes next, followed by Sourav Ganguly’s memoir, Century is Not Enough. Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev is at number four and Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck at number five.
Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is at number three, followed by Sudha Murty’s The Magic of the Lost Temple and Old School: Diary of a Wimpy Kid.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway, Jeff Kinney
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- The Magic of the Lost Temple
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School
- The Best of Tenali Raman
- Timeless Tales from Panchatantra
- 365 Bedtime Stories
- 365 Pancharantra Stories
- Great Stories for Children, Ruskin Bond
Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman leads the list of bestselling children’s books in Indian publishing. Timeless Tales from Panchatantra comes next, followed by 365 Bedtime Stories and 365 Panchatantra Stories. Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children is at number five.
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more