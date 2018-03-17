HT-Nielsen top 10: Wimpy Kid, Harry Potter rule list of best-selling children’s fiction

Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me? continues to hold on to the top spot on the bestselling fiction list this week. It is followed by Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist and Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl. Terry O’Brien’s 50 Greatest Short Stories is a new entrant at number four, and Ashwin Sanghi’s Keepers of the Kalachakra is at number five.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles Will You Still Love Me?, Ravinder Singh

Ravinder Singh The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho

Paulo Coelho One Indian Girl, Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat 50 Greatest Short Stories, Terry O’Brien

Terry O’Brien Keepers of the Kalachakra, Ashwin Sanghi

Ashwin Sanghi Origin (5): Robert Langdon, Dan Brown

Dan Brown Sita: Warrior of Mithila, Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi Dharmayoddha Kalki: Avatar of Vishnu, Kevin Missal

Kevin Missal The Boy with a Broken Heart, Durjoy Datta

Durjoy Datta The Immortals of Meluha, Amish Tripathi Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles The Heartfulness Way, Kamlesh D.Patel, Joshua Pollock

Kamlesh D.Patel, Joshua Pollock Exam Warriors, Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi A Century Is Not Enough: Inside the mind of a cricketing legend

Gurudev: On the Plateau of the Peak: The Life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar , Bhanumathi Narasimhan

, Bhanumathi Narasimhan The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck

Catalyst

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind

Touch The Sky: The inspiring stories of women from across India who are , Rashmi Bansal

, Rashmi Bansal Lean In:Women, Work, and the Will to Lead

Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy

Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way is back at number one on the non-fiction list. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors comes next, followed by Sourav Ganguly’s memoir, Century is Not Enough. Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev is at number four and Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck at number five.

Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is at number three, followed by Sudha Murty’s The Magic of the Lost Temple and Old School: Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles- International Publisher Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway, Jeff Kinney

Jeff Kinney Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

The Magic of the Lost Temple

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles- Indian Publisher The Best of Tenali Raman

Timeless Tales from Panchatantra

365 Bedtime Stories

365 Pancharantra Stories

Great Stories for Children, Ruskin Bond

Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman leads the list of bestselling children’s books in Indian publishing. Timeless Tales from Panchatantra comes next, followed by 365 Bedtime Stories and 365 Panchatantra Stories. Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children is at number five.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more