Books on food nostalgia, the uses and excitement of lifelong learning, and colonialism feature on the list of recommended reads this week. (HT Team)
HT Picks: New Reads

Recipes, nostalgia, the art of picking up new skills, and an exploration of Britain’s strange collective amnesia about its colonial past feature on this week’s reading list
By HT Team
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:30 PM IST

Recipes and reminiscences

210pp, ₹550; Hachette
210pp, ₹550; Hachette

In this well-seasoned medley of memories and meals, Indranee Ghosh brings together charming vignettes from her youth in the densely-forested Khasi Hills and in Bengal with a delectable selection of recipes passed down over the generations. Anecdotes about eccentric kith and kin, folklore from the time of the Second World War and chronicles of Partition are served up in a warm and engaging narrative along with accounts of audacious kitchen adventures and fascinating nuggets of hard-learnt culinary techniques. Featuring over 70 recipes that represent a mix of Bengali, Khasi and Nepali cuisines, Spiced, Smoked, Pickled, Preserved will introduce you to a variety of exciting fare. From essential spice mixes to forgotten dishes reinvented over time, from fermented delicacies like shidol in pumpkin leaves to sizzling pan-roasted tilapiya, from hearty fish stew to mouth-watering pork in plum sauce, and from sweet and sour fish roa ambal to a delicious tangerine payesh – every dish in this deeply personal collection has been tried, tested and practised to perfection. Whether you are an intrepid gastronome wanting to take your repertoire a bit further, or a foodie looking for a comforting bowl of goodness and fresh flavour to tickle your taste buds – this treasure trove of treats is your must-have culinary guide.*

Lifelong learning

299pp, ₹599; Atlantic Books
299pp, ₹599; Atlantic Books

For many of us, learning new skills is for childhood. Upon becoming an adult, we shy away from trying new things, instead preferring to stay in our comfort zone. Beginners turns this assumption on its head: why are children the only ones allowed to experience the inherent fun of facing daily challenges? Could we benefit from embracing new skills, even if we’re initially hopeless? What does learning do for the brain? Bestselling author Tom Vanderbilt sets out to find the answers, tasking himself with acquiring several new skills under tutelage of professionals, including singing, juggling, chess, surfing and much more. Witty, intelligent and often surprisingly profound, Beginners is an uplifting exploration of how we can learn to learn anew.*

Imperialism and Modern Britain

306pp, ₹999; Penguin
306pp, ₹999; Penguin

The British Empire ran for centuries and covered vast swathes of the world. It is, as Sanghera reveals, fundamental to understanding Britain. However, even among those who celebrate the empire there seems to be a desire not to look at it too closely – not to include the subject in school history books, not to emphasize it too much in the nation’s favourite museums. At a time of great division in Britain, Sanghera’s book urges readers to address this bewildering contradiction.*

*All copy from book flap

Author Olivia Sudjic (Courtesy Bloomsbury)
books

Interview: Olivia Sudjic, author, Asylum Road

By Simar Bhasin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The author talks about exploring self-destructive impulses and the myths of exceptionalism in her post-Brexit novel
A picture, dated December 20, 2020, of a mural in New Delhi depicting the fight against the corona virus. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
books

Review: Covid-19: Separating Fact from Fiction by Anirban Mahapatra

By Sukumar Ranganathan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Anirban Mahapatra’s book places the coronavirus disease pandemic in the context of the science of viruses and viral pandemics
The book, titled "Dynasty to Democracy: The Untold Story of Smriti Irani's Triumph", traces Union Minister Irani's journey from her defeat in 2014 to her victory in the Congress stronghold of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.(Amazon)
books

Book on Smriti Irani's victory in Amethi to release in English

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:57 PM IST
The English translation of journalist-author Anant Vijay's book "Amethi Sangram: Aitihasik Jeet Ankahi Dastan" will be released on March 15, announced publishing house Westland on Friday.
Cecilia Ahern's book 'Roar' to be aired as female-driven dark-comic Apple series(Twitter/SairaHussain90/Cecelia_Ahern/delirium_nerd)
lifestyle

Cecelia Ahern's book 'Roar' to be aired as female-driven dark-comic Apple series

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:02 PM IST
  • Irish author Cecelia Ahern's book 'Roar', which was a female-driven anthology of 30 short stories, to be screened on Apple TV+ as an 8-episode series starring Emmy and Golden Globe award winners Nicole Kidman, Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo and Merritt Wever
King, 77, will also write about her activism on behalf of women in tennis and beyond, and such private struggles as an eating disorder and acknowledging her sexual identity.(Amazon)
books

Billie Jean King memoir 'All In' to be published in August

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Billie Jean King has a memoir coming this summer, and she calls it a journey to her “authentic self.”
As the warming world faces raging forest fires, rising seas and increasingly erratic weather, the United States has seen a boom in books about climate change.(Unsplash)
books

Worried about climate change? There's a book for that.

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Books titled “Trees in Trouble” and “How We’re F—ing Up Our Planet” scream out from the shelves of Barnes and Noble’s nature and wildlife section between reassuring tomes on hummingbirds and wildflowers.
Ira Mukhoty at Bada Imambara on her recent visit to Lucknow (Sourced photo)
books

Ira Mukhoty: I want to talk about strong women of Nawabi era

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Author Ira Mukhoty is researching her first book on Awadh. Having penned ‘Heroines: Powerful Indian Women of Myth and History’, ‘Daughters of the Sun: Empresses, Queens and Begums of the Mughal Empire’ and ‘Akbar: The Great Mughal’, the Delhite spent about a week in Lucknow hunting down facts for her book.
Lawrence Ferlinghetti (1919-2021). (Elsa Dorfman via Wikimedia Commons)
books

Essay: The importance of Lawrence Ferlinghetti

By Chintan Girish Modi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:38 PM IST
The courtroom drama around Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s publication of Alan Ginsberg’s Howl (1956), that focussed on the defence of free expression, provides a case study for contemporary writers, filmmakers, and stand-up comedians in other parts of the world facing censorship
The story of that Indian-origin barrister, George Edalji, has now been dug up in detail and brought to life in a new book by London-based historian-author Shrabani Basu(Amazon)
books

New book uncovers Indian mystery probed by Sherlock Holmes author

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Arthur Conan Doyle was drawn to investigate just one real-life crime during his lifetime and it involved a British Indian man wrongly accused of a series of mysterious crimes in an English village in the early 20th century.
On this week’s reading list: a portrayal of the publishing world in India, lessons from the unusual career of a civil servant, and a critique of illiberalism and violence in Indian politics. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks; New Reads

By HT Team
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:46 PM IST
This week’s list of interesting reads includes a satire on the Indian publishing scene, insights from the career trajectory of an atypical bureaucrat, and a critique of the illiberal forces that dominate our lives
Author Sharanya Manivannan (Catriona Mitchell)
books

Interview: Sharanya Manivannan, author, Mermaids in the Moonlight

By Chintan Girish Modi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:30 PM IST
The Chennai-based author makes her debut as an illustrator with Mermaids in the Moonlight, a picture book for children drenched in folklore, magic and the history of the civil war in Sri Lanka
A farmer ploughs his fields under the relentless sun. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: Along with the Sun edited by Ki. Rajanarayanan

By Paramita Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Caste, cattle and moneylenders decide the fate of the underclass in this anthology of 20 stories from the Karisal region of Tamil Nadu
At the Charminar in Hyderabad, India. (Shutterstock)
books

Excerpt: Born a Muslim by Ghazala Wahab

By Ghazala Wahab
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Ghazala Wahab’s new book looks at how the world’s second largest religion is practised in India. This exclusive first excerpt is from a chapter on the changing face of Muslim society in the country
Flower power: A flower market in Bengaluru. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: Flower Shower by Alka Pande

By Subhashini Chandramani
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Aesthetically designed and with an engaging narrative, each chapter of the book begins with a carefully chosen quote and every page is steeped in fascinating information. The rose, the lotus, the champa and the marigold are only some of the flowers that feature in this beautiful volume
Usually, successful entrepreneurs share their life journeys through autobiographies, but Irfan Izhar has chosen poetry for this purpose. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
books

Dubai filmmaker Irfan Izhar unveils maiden book in Delhi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Irfan Izhar, packaging industry baron made a resounding debut as an author with the launch of 'Samundar Samne Hai', a compilation of his reverberating Urdu poems.
