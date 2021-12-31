Interview: Lavanya Karthik, author, The Boys Who Created Malgudi - ‘Kids need to see that failure is normal’

How would you describe the relationship between RK Narayan and RK Laxman, both as brothers and as creative collaborators?

Narayan was 15 years older than Laxman and, by his own admission, rather a bossy older brother at first. Laxman notes in his memoir that Narayan would chide him for his untidy hair and nibbled nails (while nibbling his own), and keep a stern eye on him when he played outdoors. But Narayan was also a supportive presence when Laxman failed at school, and encouraged his developing skills at art. Even before he had graduated from high school, Laxman was cartooning for a local magazine and illustrating his brother’s stories in The Hindu. In turn, Laxman’s own childhood antics frequently provided inspiration for Narayan’s stories, including some elements of the classic Swami and Friends. They went on to become lifelong collaborators, and it is hard to picture any of Narayan’s books without Laxman’s distinctive illustrations on the cover. The changing arc of their relationship, and the very start of this collaboration is hinted at in my book The Boys Who Created Malgudi.

48pp, ₹199; Duckbill

How did the environment they grew up in nourish their imagination?

The family was a large one – Laxman was the youngest of eight, with five brothers and two sisters (both of whom were married and left home very young). Their mother was quite a freewheeling spirit – fond of playing tennis, chess and bridge, and very supportive of her sons. Their father was headmaster of a boy’s school, and kept a library of books that greatly influenced the brothers in their formative years. Despite being known as ‘the Tiger’ for his legendary strictness, he was quite lenient when his own sons failed their final exams.

Both brothers were encouraged and indulged in their creative pursuits, even when they drew caricatures all over the walls, floors and their schoolbooks (that was Laxman) or turned down steady employment to concentrate on writing (Narayan). Mysore too was a great environment, nurtured by a progressive Maharajah – Chamarajendra Wadiyar – who supported the development of educational and cultural institutions. Incidentally, the Maharani of Mysore loved playing chess and tennis with the RK brothers’ mother.

Malgudi is a town that Narayan speaks of with great affection in his memoir, for both its natural beauty and its people. Both brothers would go for long walks through the town, spending hours sketching on location, or writing. While Laxman would go on to make Mumbai his home, Narayan spent most of his life in Mysore.

To what extent is the fictional town of Malgudi based on their childhood in Mysore? When did you get acquainted with it?

Malgudi, and the characters in Swami and Friends are largely inspired by Narayan’s recollections of his own childhood in Mysore and Madras (now Chennai), as well as Laxman’s. Their friendships, struggles with harsh teachers, interactions with family and neighbours – all found their way into Narayan’s books.

I discovered Malgudi as a teenager, first through the books Swami and Friends and Mr Sampath and, shortly after, by reading every book by RK Narayan that I could find. Malgudi Days – directed by Shankar Nag and Kavitha Lankesh – began on television soon after and I, like everyone else I knew, didn’t miss a single episode. I think I speak for many people of my generation when I say Malgudi has a special place in our hearts, and is a cherished part of our collective cultural memory.

What kind of sources did you refer to while researching the lives and work of RK Narayan and RK Laxman?

This book made me take a deep dive into research to learn everything that I could about the people featured, and to evolve an illustration style for the book. It took me down a veritable rabbit hole. My research for began with their memoirs – My Days by RK Narayan and The Tunnel of Time written by RK Laxman, both delightful and very insightful glimpses into their lives.

I read many of RK Narayan’s books and essays, starting with Swami and Friends, and studied RK Laxman’s cartoons and his novels. Yes, he was a gifted writer too, publishing two wryly funny novels that draw upon his own life as a professional. I looked for interviews with, and articles about, them. I also took a nostalgic trip to Malgudi via YouTube, watching many of the episodes of the popular TV series based on the books.

What do you find most appealing in Narayan’s writing and Laxman’s cartoons?

I enjoy Narayan’s self-deprecating humour and his closely observed portraits of his characters. I come from a similar cultural background, so his characters feel all the more familiar. Swami and Friends remains my favourite; I love its gentle, sparse prose, its wry humour, its portrayal of the complexities of childhood, and that bittersweet ending with Swami chasing a train – which is, in fact, the image that Narayan began the book with.

RK Laxman’s genius is in his spare brushwork, capturing a great deal in just a few lines. He was also a master at summing up complex political issues into single images easy enough for a wide cross section of people to understand. It is impossible to pick a favourite as each one of his drawings are marvellous, but I am especially fond of his illustrations of Malgudi and its many characters.

How would you describe their approach to social and political issues? How did their chosen form, be it words or images, influence their approach?

The Boys Who Created Malgudi centres the childhoods of Narayan and Laxman, so their opinions as adults were not the focus of my research. I do know that Narayan opposed the oppressive education system that he endured as a student, and was influenced by Gandhian thought. He wrote for an anti-caste paper for a while, and examined the oppression and exploitation of women in several of his books. Laxman was perhaps more direct as a cartoonist, with his portrayal of political figures and social issues often attracting ire.

Your book for young readers, ages six and above, gives readers a glimpse of what it means to be a writer and a cartoonist. How open are today’s parents and teachers in terms of encouraging children to view these as serious vocations and not hobbies?

I do think parents are more open now to what were called unconventional career paths back in my time. More importantly, kids need to see that failure is normal, that it’s okay to make mistakes and that something truly worth achieving often takes struggle and repeated tries.

In what way did RK Laxman’s art guide or inspire your own illustrations for The Boys Who Created Malgudi?

RK Laxman’s illustrations did indeed inspire mine. Some reflect elements directly from his cartoons, such as the boy in shorts, standing on a chair to draw, and the distinctive graphic of Malgudi railway station. I was also inspired by his spare brushwork, dynamic figures and framing techniques. There is even a little homage to the Common Man, his most famous creation.

Chintan Girish Modi is a freelance writer, journalist and book reviewer.