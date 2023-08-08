Interview: Siddhartha Deb – ‘Our present crisis did not arrive out of nowhere

I wanted to make the point that our present crisis did not arrive out of nowhere, that past, present, and future are connected. As a fiction writer, I was also drawn to the richness (as well as the darkness) of past moments, and how little had been done in the vein of the fantastic with moments like the Sepoy Rebellion, Partition, and the Union Carbide disaster. I wanted to play with the storytelling possibilities and challenges of trying to write a Partition occult novella, an Eastern Western set in the time of the Sepoy Rebellion, and a noir located in Bhopal, and then pull them all together through the frame story set in an apocalyptic near-future Delhi.

How long did it take to arrive at the narrative structure of the novel? Did you treat the four different sections dealing with different time periods as stand-alone stories, and how did these sections come together at the end?

The novel took seven years to write, and it was perhaps not until year five or so that I knew for certain what the overall structure would be. I wanted each novella to be stand-alone up to a point. At the same time, I was aware that there were connections, that the stories were influencing and bleeding into each other. It was challenging, but it was also great fun.

At the beginning of the first section, there’s a quote from an unnamed political prisoner: “India is not a nation. It is a prisonhouse of all possible nations.” How much did contemporary India seep into your novel?

There’s a lot of rage and anguish in the novel, especially in the opening pages. Some of those elements will probably appear familiar to South Asian readers, and among them, there will be divided reactions that will be revealing of how they see present-day India. At the same time, it’s a novel – and not a realist novel. It is interested in intersecting the grim reality of our times with imagination, including the uncanny, the occult, and the supernatural. You must also understand that as someone who moves between India and the United States, I see how the grim reality of India simply does not make it across to the west, and if it does, it is rapidly forgotten. To them, what I’m depicting is fantastic, until it begins to appear in their lives, as happened when the air in New York resembled that of New Delhi right when the novel came out in the United States.

You’ve extensively written about India over the years in your non-fiction work, in your essays and reportage. How did your travels within India and what you experienced and reported help in writing this novel?

In my non-fiction so far, I have always tried to work with truths and facts, reporting and researching every detail to make sure I get things right (although those who critique me, whether on social media or through lawsuits, will disagree). I love reporting; it makes me listen, it takes me into the rich, often embattled lives of others, and it makes me interact with people who fall far beyond my usual social circle. That reporting sometimes haunts me, as in the case of Bhopal, and it has bled into my fiction. In this novel, I tried to go further into territories first glimpsed in my non-fiction, adding imagination to fact and experience. I don’t think I could have written the novel without those years on the road and my journalistic work.