Over the course of his career, spanning nearly fifty years, Archer has published over 37 titles and sold over 275 million copies around the world.(Wikimedia Commons )
Jeffrey Archer returns to HarperCollins in major three-book deal

HarperCollins is delighted to announce a major three-book deal for World English Rights with internationally bestselling author Jeffrey Archer.
ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:17 PM IST

HarperCollins is delighted to announce a major three-book deal for World English Rights with internationally bestselling author Jeffrey Archer.

The deal was negotiated by CEO Charlie Redmayne, Managing Director Kate Elton, and Executive Publisher Kimberley Young, with James Archer and Alan Mitchell from Mitchell Rights Management.

Over the course of his career, spanning nearly fifty years, Archer has published over 37 titles and sold over 275 million copies around the world. Jeffrey's books have been published in 97 countries and more than 33 languages. He has had 27 Sunday Times number one bestsellers. He is the only UK author ever to have been a number one best seller in fiction (20 times), short stories (4 times) and non-fiction (Prison Diaries).

OVER MY DEAD BODY is part of the internationally bestselling William Warwick series and will be the first to be published by HarperCollins simultaneously across our English language markets with fanfare in autumn 2021.

"I've been a fan of Jeffrey Archer since first reading Kane and Abel, and it has been a constant irritation that my tenure at HarperCollins started after his fantastic run of books with us in the 1990s. I am delighted that the situation will now be rectified as he returns to us, his ambition to entertain his readers as strong as ever and with many incredible stories to tell," said Charlie Redmayne, CEO, HarperCollins UK.

"As a teenager I was working in a bookstore in Chennai in the 90s and a new book from Jeffrey Archer was a big publishing event - continues to be almost thirty years hence. Jeffrey commands unparalleled love, adulation and readership in India - and it will be an immense honour, privilege and much pleasure to have HarperCollins represent him here in India with his new book this fall, and beyond. There's something to look forward to in 2021!" said Ananth Padmanabhan, CEO, HarperCollins India.

"Jeffrey Archer is, quite simply, one of the world's greatest storytellers. He combines sheer unputdownable pace with a cleverness and intricacy of plotting that is rarely matched, and the hundreds of millions of copies he's sold around the world are a monumental testament to his skill. It is a huge privilege to be working with him," said Kate Elton, HarperCollins.

"A key part of the HarperFiction strategy is to add to our roster of blockbuster authors. 2020 saw us deliver a record number of #1s, and the opportunity to work with Jeffrey Archer, who is a #1 bestseller and a legendary storyteller - feels like the perfect match. We are thrilled he is making a home at HarperFiction," said Kimberley Young, HarperCollins.

"I've had eighteen wonderful years with Pan Macmillan, whose outstanding team I've been proud to work with. However, after completing my contract with them, I am delighted and excited to be returning to HarperCollins, who successfully published me for so many years. I'm looking forward to them joining me on William Warwick's next stage of his journey, from inspector to commissioner," said Jeffrey Archer.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
