Kiran Bir Sethi: “Every child is born with extraordinary abilities”

The title of your book sounds empowering. How did you end up believing so strongly in each child’s potential?

My belief in the incredible potential of every child truly began when I became a mother. Watching my son grow in those first two years was nothing short of magical. I saw him go from lying down to sitting, crawling, walking, talking, and laughing. It was so clear to me in those moments that every child is born with extraordinary abilities — what I like to think of as their own superpowers. That experience deeply shaped my understanding of children as naturally curious, capable, and full of potential.

Later, when I started my school, I saw this truth reflected in so many other children. And through my travels to different countries, I have been struck by how universal this is — no matter where a child is born, this innate potential exists within them. For me, it all began with the awe and wonder of motherhood.

What are your fondest memories from your school days?

My fondest memories of my school days were not really about the learning itself, but the friendships that I built over the years. I went to a small, all-girls school, and the connections we formed were truly special. It was those simple moments — eating lunch together, playing games, and chatting — that stayed with me the most.

This was before the era of television, so our entertainment was just spending time with each other. Looking back, those small, everyday interactions made those years unforgettable.

How would you describe the philosophy behind Riverside School’s design-led approach?

The core philosophy of Riverside’s design-led approach lies in a simple yet profound shift: moving from designing for the student to designing with the student. This change in perspective unlocks the power of co-creation and collaboration, which are essential for discovering meaningful solutions.

What we now call the Riverside design-led approach focuses on involving all key stakeholders — whether it is the students, parents, or teachers — in the decision-making process and the design of solutions. By doing so, we create a sense of ownership and agency that truly empowers our children. It is about recognizing that when students are active participants, rather than passive recipients, their capacity to contribute and innovate flourishes.

208pp, ₹599; HarperDesignIN

You studied at the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad. When you interact with teachers who feel intimidated by the vocabulary associated with “design thinking”, how do you break down the concept in a friendly and accessible way?

To introduce design thinking or the design process to someone new — whether a teacher or a student — it is helpful to think of it as a recipe. A simple recipe, when followed step by step, leads to a wonderful outcome. And the more faithfully you follow each part of the recipe, the more meaningful or “delicious” the result becomes.

At its core, the recipe for design thinking is not just about the what and the how of doing something — it is about the who and the why.

1. Start with the ‘who’: Who is the stakeholder or the ultimate beneficiary of your solution? This is your first and most important ingredient.

2. Define the ‘why’: What is the purpose of this solution? What will change or improve as a result? Understanding the ‘why’ gives your process direction and meaning.

3. Next comes the ‘what’: What is the solution or idea you are creating?

4. Finally, focus on the ‘how’: How will you bring this solution to life?

A simple framework for design thinking can be broken down into four steps: Feel, Imagine, Do, and Share. By following this recipe, each step builds on the last, naturally guiding you toward a thoughtful and impactful outcome.

What are the arguments that people usually put forth when they are uncomfortable with your approach to education?

One of the biggest misconceptions about the design-led approach is that it takes more time. In reality, it is quite the opposite. While the process may initially require more time to slow down, engage the user, have meaningful conversations, and iterate on ideas, this upfront investment pays off significantly in the long term.

When users — whether students, parents, employees, or customers — are actively involved in creating the solution, their sense of ownership increases. As a result, there is far less resistance or pushback because they feel heard and included in the process. This stronger buy-in leads to smoother implementation, whether in schools, organizations, or any other setting, ultimately saving a great deal of time and effort down the line.

So, the idea that the design-led approach is time-consuming is a myth that needs to be challenged. By engaging users early, you not only create better solutions but also ensure greater alignment and long-term efficiency.

Who would benefit most from reading your book?

Initially, the idea was to write this book as a guide for leadership in schools. However, the response has been incredibly gratifying, as it has resonated with a much broader audience. Teachers, mothers, and even young entrepreneurs starting their own companies have found value in it.

This highlights the universal power and applicability of the design process — it transcends specific roles and speaks to all kinds of stakeholders. It has been especially rewarding to see not only school leaders responding so positively to the concepts in the book but also a diverse audience embracing its ideas and finding them relevant in their own contexts.

Why did you choose to co-author the book with Mohanram Gudipati and Apoorva Bhandari? What strengths did each of you bring to the table?

When I received the invitation to write the book, I knew right away that I needed collaborators — people to bounce ideas off of and help refine my thought process. Reaching out to Mohan Gudipati and Apoorva Bhandari felt completely natural.

Both of them are exceptionally qualified, holding PhDs in cognitive science and neuroscience. More importantly, they have been deeply connected to the Riverside story for years — not just as experts, but as friends, allies, and invaluable contributors to the school’s journey.

Mohan was closely involved throughout the entire process, providing insight and depth at every stage. Apoorva joined later, bringing structure and coherence to the narrative. Their combined contributions have been instrumental, and I am deeply grateful for the role each of them played in shaping this book.

Apart from running your own school in Ahmedabad, you have been training teachers from all over India. What kind of work are you doing with schools in Bhutan?

The Riverside Learning Center, the training arm of the Riverside School, is currently working with schools around the world to implement what we call the ICAN approach to learning. Our work spans over 12 countries, in addition to collaborating with schools across India and government schools in Gujarat.

One particularly exciting project is our partnership with the government of Bhutan. We have been conducting leadership training for school leaders across their national school network and have already trained over 75 leaders. Beyond this, we are in discussions to introduce the Design for Change movement to all schools in Bhutan and exploring the possibility of launching an ICAN school in the country. These developments reflect the growing impact and reach of our approach.

As someone who is deeply inspired by the work of Mahatma Gandhi, what are you doing to preserve his legacy in a world where people often see him as irrelevant?

For me, the message Mahatma Gandhi gave the world — be the change you wish to see — is timeless and universal. It transcends borders, languages, and eras, remaining as relevant today as ever.

When we think about education and the aspirations parents have for their children, it ultimately comes down to empowerment — the ability to stand on their own feet, contribute meaningfully to society, and not feel helpless. At its core, this is what being the change is all about.

Setting aside Gandhi’s political context, the essence of his message endures, especially in a world that is becoming increasingly volatile and uncertain. As we navigate the era of artificial intelligence and rapid change, the need to approach challenges with empathy and love becomes even more critical. These values will always be essential, timeless ingredients for creating a better world.

Chintan Girish Modi is a Mumbai-based journalist who writes about books, art and culture. He can be reached @chintanwriting on Instagram and X.