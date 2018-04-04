Largest floating bookstore on Latin America tour, docks at Mexico

MV Logos Hope, considered the world’s largest floating bookstore, arrived in Veracruz, Mexico, to provide “knowledge, help and hope.”

“We will be visiting four Mexican ports over four months,” the ship’s media relations officer, Pavel Martinez, told Efe news. “After Veracruz, we will go to Tampico, then Coatzacoalcos and, finally, Puerto Progreso.

In addition to donating books to schools, orphanages and jails, the crew participates in building and rebuilding facilities such as hospitals and sports centres. (Logos Hope Facebook)

“We will then travel to Central America, starting in Panama,” he said, adding that the goal was to tour all Latin America.

Logos Hope, visits ports across the world for several weeks and receives hundreds and sometimes thousands of visitors daily. On average, around one million visitors have been welcomed on board every year, according to their website.

In addition to the bookstore, the vessel - owned by GBA Ships, a not-for-profit organization based in Germany - has its own concert hall, conference room and even a theatre.

Four hundred volunteers from 65 nations offer more than 5,000 books onboard the vessel, which is 132 m in length and which visitors consider to be their only chance to purchase high-quality literature at prices cheaper than a conventional bookstore.

