Poetry Picks: Just In Case by Arundhathi Subramaniam

My great grandmother stopped each dayat the St Alphonsa shrineon Brodie's Road in Madras.

Just in casesaints were a bit likelocal goddesses—extravagant and moody.

Just in casethe miracle healerof an infant’s club footwould pardonher unruly children’s trespasses.

Just in casea saint with a strange namewas better at blessinga family that kept spillingover definitions,over borders.

Just in caseAlphonsamma felt left outwhen others surgedaround the Murugan shrine.

Just in casethe elders were right.

Just in casethe elders were wrong.

And then we lost our great grandmothers.And we lost just in case.