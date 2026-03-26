Review: 12 Years by Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat’s latest book 12 Years: My Messed-Up Love Story has a straightforward plot: 33-year-old Saket Khurana, a man who is an engineer-turned-stand-up comedian, falls for a 21-year-old woman named Payal Jain, who works at a private equity firm. They run into each other at a comedy club in Mumbai where he is performing, and they hit it off instantly. A couple in Mumbai (Shutterstock) The title of the book refers to the age gap, which is the main source of attraction and conflict. She has never been allowed to have a boyfriend. Her parents have raised her to believe that sex must happen only between a husband and a wife. He is divorced, and trying to avoid any new emotional entanglements. However, all his restraint goes out the window when he meets her.

432pp, ₹261; HarperCollins

The book makes one think about all the baggage that couples are forced to deal with when there is a significant age difference. Even if the law recognizes their right to be together, friends, colleagues and family members are highly uncomfortable with the match and try to dissuade them from pursuing their partnership. They are made to believe that it is doomed to fail. As a result, they end up doubting their emotions and their reasons for being together. The first-person narrative helps the reader empathize with the emotional upheaval in Saket’s life as he tries to listen to his heart both in his personal and professional life. It is not easy because the divorce settlement with Raashi, his ex-wife, is ugly, long drawn out and expensive. The author attempts to step into Payal’s shoes as well but the reader does not hear her side of the story until after two-thirds of the novel is over. This is frustrating because the reader then ends up blaming her, and thinking of her as irresponsible and insensitive in situations where she is rather helpless. Perhaps the author wants us to feel differently about Payal as the narrative moves forward and she reveals why she felt compelled to make certain choices in the past. Unfortunately, the same opportunity is never made available to Raashi, who is reduced to a greedy character squeezing exorbitant amounts of money out of Saket, thereby compelling him to downgrade his lifestyle. Though Raashi is spoken of only in the third person, she has tremendous power over the trajectory of Saket’s life. Readers are left wondering why they never meet her. There are other villains in the book, throwing obstacles onto the path of a love story waiting to find its happy ending. Payal’s parents disapprove of Saket. He is closer to her father’s age. Besides, he does not approach them through the traditional arranged marriage route to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. In a scene with tremendous cinematic potential – no surprising considering some of the author’s novels have been adapted into films -- they learn about his presence in her life in the most embarrassing manner imaginable. Payal’s friend Akanksha, “a proud housewife” and social media influencer, and Parimal — the man chosen for Payal by her parents — are significant supporting characters but are rendered as unidimensional figures who rarely speak for themselves. There is a religious angle to the conflict but it remains under-explored because Bhagat relies on stereotypes to elicit laughs instead of doing the hard work of nuanced worldbuilding. One is told that Saket is Punjabi, and Payal is from a Jain family. These identity markers are not explored with any kind of depth. Going by this book, Punjabis deal with crises by stuffing themselves with food, and Jains engage in emotional blackmail by undertaking fasts.

Author Chetan Bhagat (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)