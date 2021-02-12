IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Books / Review: Maryada: Searching for Dharma in the Ramayana by Arshia Sattar
In the pursuit of dharma: A kecak performance at a temple in Bali. Based on the Ramayana the dance is an enactment of the great battle in which the vanaras led by Hanuman help Ram fight Ravan. (Shutterstock)
In the pursuit of dharma: A kecak performance at a temple in Bali. Based on the Ramayana the dance is an enactment of the great battle in which the vanaras led by Hanuman help Ram fight Ravan. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: Maryada: Searching for Dharma in the Ramayana by Arshia Sattar

READ FULL STORY
By Ashutosh Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:05 PM IST
224pp, ₹499; HarperCollins
224pp, ₹499; HarperCollins

It is commonly believed that while the Mahabharata is marked by various dilemmas that contest and complicate existing notions about dharma, the Ramayana, led by the great idealistic man, prescribes a specific code of conduct. Its characters mostly live a riddle-free life and, in the occasional event of self-doubts, quickly come to follow the defined code.

Arshia Sattar questions this perception in her new book, Maryada: Searching for Dharma in the Ramayana, and demonstrates that the characters in the Valmiki Ramayana face multiple and conflicting choices in the pursuit of dharma at crucial junctures. In seven profound and creatively titled essays — Ayodhya’s wives, The Women Outside and Lakshamana Seeks the Limits — Sattar peels open the various layers of the epic to establish that dilemmas are “the narrative spine of the story” and hence Valmiki’s text “cannot provide us with a single template for right action”.

Of all the books Sattar has written on the Valmiki Ramayana, a text with which she has been working for the last 35 years, this one is perhaps the most insightful. It examines the nature of maryada, the limits that influence the actions of characters and shapes the narrative.

The first major challenge arrives with Rama’s exile, and begins Sattar’s enquiry: on what grounds can Dasharatha and Kaikeyi be held responsible for the exile? Dasharatha had to choose among his conflicting dharmas as a father, as a husband, and as a king. Not only had Dasharatha married Kaikeyi on the condition that her son would be king, he had also given her two boons. Kaikeyi’s dharma as a mother lent some justification to her demand. The responsibility of both Kaikeyi and Dasharatha rests on the premise that they choose their individual dharma over their greater duty as king and queen.

At the heart of Sattar’s endeavour is the profound distinction she makes between being right and being just, a distinction that recurs through the epic. One may be right without necessarily being just. Rama may be right in killing Shambuka because, as a king, he had to perform his duty but he was certainly not just. Almost every character of the epic undergoes this duel between two choices that they often find situated on opposite poles.

Rama is conscious of the injustice of which he becomes, both, a victim and a carrier. Though he accepts his father’s decree, he can clearly see the wrong that his father has committed and can speak about the “disaster that has befallen me as a result of the king’s infatuation”. On his first night in exile, he tells Lakshmana, “Even an ignorant man would not renounce his son for the sake of a beautiful woman… He who abandons wealth and dharma and chases after pleasure shall soon destroy himself, like Dasharatha did.”

The ideal of kshatriya dharma has now come to acquire an inviolable space in cultural memory but it is repeatedly contested in the Valmiki Ramayana. Rama is aware of the moral hurdles inherent in his pursuit as he describes kshatriya dharma as “fundamentally unrighteous”. Both Sita and Laskshmana urge him to give up his kshatriya code on several occasions.

Sattar insightfully terms Lakshmana as Rama’s “alter ego” who “acts out the more troublesome aspects of another character’s personality”. It was perhaps in the pursuance of this trope that the younger brother, who strongly opposed Rama’s idea of dharma, decides to kill himself by drowning in the river, perhaps to demonstrate that the “unmitigated righteousness” can lead to self-destruction.

The narrative gains more complications upon entering Dandakaranya. The forest’s code is different from that of the city. The liminal zone offers a space where multiple dharmas can co-exist. Sita advises Rama to follow the dharma of the forest but he cannot avoid evaluating the monkeys of Kishkindha and the rakshasas of Dandakaranya by the code he had learnt in the city. The idea of dharma gets further contested in Lanka. Many rakshasas recite vedas; Ravana is described in majestic terms. And if it’s the innate nature of rakshasas to be cruel and wicked, one cannot perhaps call them adharmic for following their svabhava.

But Rama knows only one dharma, which takes precedence over others. Characters like Vibhishana and Sugriva will have to abandon their innate traits and aspire to the code Rama offers. Sattar wonderfully observes that Rama is the ideal man not because he doesn’t commit mistakes, but “because it is he against whom all others are judged”.

Arshia Sattar
Arshia Sattar

A great text is as much about its actuality, as its unfulfilled possibilities. After capturing the spirit of the epic in words that resonate for long: “Dharma is what Rama does”; Sattar also underlines that adherence to “a dharma rooted in truth rather than in social status and roles could have made Rama’s choices very different.”

Sattar is compassionate and empathetic to the characters. She avoids moral judgment on their lapses and even when she examines the apparent conflict in their stance and the injustice it causes, her attempt is to understand them. This wise commentary that deeply enhances our understanding of the Ramayana should be an essential read for our times that insist on a monochromatic interpretation of the epic.

Let me end with what I believe is the most profound perspective Sattar offers. Hanuman, she argues, embodies the greatest philosophical challenge to the authority and ideal of Rama. Whereas Rama is always bound by a range of duties, the liminal being Hanuman is the only character in the epic who doesn’t have any conflicting familial or social obligations, and hence can subjectively choose his dharma without any constraint. Despite realising that kshatriya dharma “attracts the base, the cruel, the greedy and those inclined to be wicked”, Rama cannot abandon it because he cannot avoid being the maryada purushottam. Lakshamana can at best confront Rama, but he has to follow the elder brother. On the other hand, Hanumana can choose his actions freely and aspire to be both righteous and just. A monkey who enters the tale of the great Ikshvakus midway goes on to become a standalone revered deity in subsequent eras. That perhaps speaks about the aspirations of the civilisation that the epic wanted to represent.

Ashutosh Bhardwaj is an independent journalist and writer. His recent book, The Death Script, traces the naxal insurgency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
In the pursuit of dharma: A kecak performance at a temple in Bali. Based on the Ramayana the dance is an enactment of the great battle in which the vanaras led by Hanuman help Ram fight Ravan. (Shutterstock)
In the pursuit of dharma: A kecak performance at a temple in Bali. Based on the Ramayana the dance is an enactment of the great battle in which the vanaras led by Hanuman help Ram fight Ravan. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: Maryada: Searching for Dharma in the Ramayana by Arshia Sattar

By Ashutosh Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:05 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
Artist, curator, art educator and author of The 1Shanthiroad Cookbook, Suresh Jayaram
Artist, curator, art educator and author of The 1Shanthiroad Cookbook, Suresh Jayaram
books

Interview: Suresh Jayaram, author, The 1Shanthiroad Cookbook

By Kunal Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:57 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poet Bhanu Kapil
Poet Bhanu Kapil
books

Essay: How to Wash a Heart by Bhanu Kapil

By Nawaid Anjum
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:52 PM IST
The British-Indian poet foregrounds the agonies and anxieties of immigrants in her TS Eliot Prize-winning collection
READ FULL STORY
Close
An account of life in the Red Fort, another of life on death row, and a book of essays on India’s most iconic wild creatures all feature on this week’s list of recommended reads. (HT Team)
An account of life in the Red Fort, another of life on death row, and a book of essays on India’s most iconic wild creatures all feature on this week’s list of recommended reads. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks; Interesting new reads

By HT Team
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:07 PM IST
This week’s list of interesting reads includes a lively first-hand account of life in the Red Fort, a collection of stories of people on death row in India, and a book that looks at 15 of the country’s iconic wild species
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s Calcutta: An engraved illustration of Government House and Ochterlony Monument, Calcutta, 1890s. (Shutterstock)
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s Calcutta: An engraved illustration of Government House and Ochterlony Monument, Calcutta, 1890s. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: Betrayed by Hope, a play on the life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt by Namita Gokhale and Malashri Lal

By Paramita Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:03 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
art culture

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns author with 'Mapping Love'

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The book, Mapping Love, by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, will be published by Rupa Publications in May this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
art culture

Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • ‘Much like the title of this book, your story was unfinished. With that in mind, I dedicate the rest of mine to you’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns emotional as she misses her late father while reading out the preface of her memoir ‘Unfinished’ | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Author Kevin missal has reimagined the classic fable of Sinbad in his latest book.
Author Kevin missal has reimagined the classic fable of Sinbad in his latest book.
books

Author Kevin Missal: St Stephen’s allowed me to learn from varied people

By Naina Arora
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:58 AM IST
New Delhi Heroes or monsters, author Kevin Missal’s world has ’em all
READ FULL STORY
Close
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here(Twitter/NFL)
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here(Twitter/NFL)
art culture

Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:46 PM IST
  • ‘Carry forth the call of our captains’: America’s first ever National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman stirs the country once again with her original poem at the Super Bowl with unthinkable collision of grace and glitz. Check her full poem, Chorus of the Captains, here
READ FULL STORY
Close
For Dr Marcus Ranney, these tough times were apt to launch his book "At The Human Edge".(Amazon)
For Dr Marcus Ranney, these tough times were apt to launch his book "At The Human Edge".(Amazon)
books

Dr. Marcus Ranney launches his book `At The Human Edge`

ANI, Mumbai (maharashtra) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Dr Ranney's "At The Human Edge" celebrates the human body's amazing physical ability to adapt to the extreme conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The literary extravaganza brings together a feast of transformational perspectives and literary thought in its remarkable line-up featuring some of the world's greatest writers, thinkers and speakers. (Wikimedia Commons)
The literary extravaganza brings together a feast of transformational perspectives and literary thought in its remarkable line-up featuring some of the world's greatest writers, thinkers and speakers. (Wikimedia Commons)
books

Jaipur Literature Festival to be held virtually from February 19 to 28

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The 14th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will be held virtually from February 19 to 28, its organisers announced on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Books on how to keep your brain fit and on driving change, and stories that examine desire make it to our reading list this week. (HT Team)
Books on how to keep your brain fit and on driving change, and stories that examine desire make it to our reading list this week. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks: New Reads

By HT Team
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:13 PM IST
This week’s list of interesting reads includes a book on making your brain resilient, another on understanding how to drive lasting change, and a collection of stories from a pioneer of feminist writing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mirza Ghalib’s grave in Nizammudin, New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Archive)
Mirza Ghalib’s grave in Nizammudin, New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Archive)
books

Interview: Mehr Afshan Farooqi, author, Ghalib: A Wilderness at My Doorstep

By Nawaid Anjum
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:07 PM IST
In her critical biography of Ghalib, Mehr Afshan Farooqi, Associate Professor at University of Virginia’s Department of Middle Eastern & South Asian Languages & Cultures, and daughter of late Shamsur Rahman Faruqi, analyses and interprets Ghalib’s Persian as well as Urdu oeuvre to understand why he didn’t publish half of his Urdu compositions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
books

Review: The Lost Heroine by Vinu Abraham

By Kunal Ray
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:02 PM IST
PK Rosy is the first female actor of Malayalam cinema. However, scant regard is paid to her in the annals of film history in Kerala and beyond. Perhaps very little is known about her existence beyond select film circles. Last year, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in Kerala launched a film society named after PK Rosy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mother and child. (Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
Mother and child. (Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
books

Review: What We Carry: A Memoir by Maya Shanbhag Lang

By Vrinda Nabar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:09 PM IST
A memoir that captures the author’s growing awareness that her mother has Alzheimer’s, and the ways in which this changes their relationship
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP