Review: The Way We Were by Prajwal Hegde

The Way We Were by Prajwal Hegde, Tennis Editor at Times of India in Bengaluru, is a heartwarming workplace rom-com. Her first book, What’s Good About Falling (2018), was a love story featuring a tennis player and a cricketer. Clearly, the intermingling of love and career is a recurring trope in her books.

The first chapter of The Way We Were presents the backdrop for the action – a bustling news agency in Bengaluru redolent with the scent of freshly brewed morning coffee, complete with editors, reporters and photographers. 28-year-old Myra Rai, head of the features department at Morning Herald, is a prominent journalist with an enviable dating life. She is almost engaged to Dr Ravi Rao, the adopted grandson of Karnataka’s longest serving chief minister. Myra believes Ravi balances her and they are great friends too.

304pp, ₹499; Hachette

When they meet again after years, the sparks begin to fly all over again. Lovers once and colleagues now, Andrew and Myra soon realise they have unfinished business between them. As she spends more time with Andrew, Myra also learns about his struggles with confusing issues of family history. And so, she finds herself at a crossroads – between an almost-fiancé and an ex-lover.

Among other things, the book is an ode to Bengaluru, and loosely traces the city’s transformation from a sleepy town to the country’s IT capital. It’s clear the author loves her city despite all its traffic and other drawbacks: “The honking taxis and swerving two wheelers, pedestrians who walked on roads and spat on pavements, the Kannadiga who’ll speak to an outsider in Hindi even if he couldn’t string two words in the language.”

A scene from Bengaluru (Savitha (ANI Photo))

Some of Bengaluru’s neighbouring settlements are also woven into the narrative. Andrew and Myra go on a gruelling trek to Ramanagara, a town with seven hills located on the fringes of the metropolis. Later, the duo embarks on a road journey from Bengaluru to Coonoor, wherein “the mighty Nilgiris drop in a majestic sweep”. At one point, Myra also visits Mysuru – “the picture of what Bengaluru once was” – with its clean air, soft temperaments and clean surroundings.

Author Prajwal Hegde (Courtesy Hachette)

A line at the start of the book reads “If it’s love, it’s never lost…” A bit of a cheesy romance that reads like a movie script, The Way We Were will please those who love happy endings.

A freelance writer based in New Delhi, Neha Kirpal writes primarily on books, music, films, theatre and travel.