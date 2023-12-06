Review: Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

Ann Patchett has once again demonstrated her exceptional writing skills in her ninth novel, which explores the complexities of family dynamics and relationships. Her calm and graceful literary approach draws the reader in without resorting to manipulative techniques. Tom Lake takes us to a cherry farm in America where a mother imparts her life history to her grown-up daughters, revealing the path that led her to her current situation. Cherry orchards near Woods Bay, Montana, USA. (Shutterstock)

During the pandemic, in the spring of 2020, Lara’s three girls return to their family’s orchard in northern Michigan. They implore their mother, while harvesting cherries, to tell them the story of Peter Duke, a great actor with whom she shared both a stage and a relationship, years previously at a theatre company called Tom Lake. As Lara reminisces, her daughters reflect on their own lives and relationships with their mother, forcing them to rethink the world and everything they thought they understood.

The mother’s storytelling technique is striking, as it leaves the reader pondering over what she chooses to disclose and what she prefers to conceal. The transitions between past and present are executed seamlessly, interweaving the two timelines to create a rhythm that carries the reader along. The prose is beautiful, evoking the imagery of a long fable that brings the story to life, making it almost tangible for the reader.

The pandemic serves as an intriguing backdrop that surprisingly elevates the narration and makes it even more absorbing. This book is a subtle reminder of that unprecedented time when the world came to a standstill, allowing us to reflect on our own lives and appreciate the little things we may have taken for granted before. The pandemic also underscores the resilience and fortitude of the human spirit, which shines through in the mother’s story, making it even more compelling:

“There is no explaining this simple truth about life: You will forget much of it. The painful things you were certain you’d never be able to let go? Now you’re not entirely sure when they happened, while the thrilling parts, the heart-stopping joys, splintered and scattered and became something else. Memories are then replaced by different joys and larger sorrows, and unbelievably, those things get knocked aside as well, until one morning you’re picking cherries with your three grown daughters and your husband goes by your Gator and you are positive that this is all you’ve ever wanted.”

Going back in time, Lara is a young and ambitious actress with a deep passion for the theatre. Her desire to perform in the play, Our Town, is the driving force that propels her forward, and she is determined to make her dreams a reality. Ultimately, she finds herself in the bustling entertainment hubs of New York and Los Angeles, far away from her peaceful rural home town. As she navigates her way through this new world, Lara encounters a diverse cast of characters, each with their own unique story to tell. From the struggling actors and actresses who are just starting out, to the seasoned veterans who have made it big, she is exposed to the highs and lows of the entertainment industry. One person who stands out is Peter Duke, a rising star on the cusp of greatness. Lara is immediately drawn to him, and the two form a deep and passionate connection. The book offers an insightful portrayal of the 1980s Hollywood entertainment industry with its glitz, glamour, and cutthroat competition. Patchett does an excellent job of capturing the essence of this world, with its instant fame and the constant struggle for success. Through Lara’s eyes, readers get a first-hand look at the challenges that aspiring artists face, as well as the intense dedication and passion required to make it in show business.

“Emily! I want to say. This sorrow at the thought of exclusion you wish to protect your dear father from, that’s what I’ve been feeling all morning. But I have been here long enough to understand the difference between daughters and mothers and daughters and fathers. We promise to wait. Secrets are at times a necessary tool for peace.”

Tom Lake revolves around the powerful and thought-provoking theme of making life choices. It delves into the complex and challenging process of figuring out the kind of life one wishes to live, whom to share it with, and how to live it. The unexpected twists and turns in Laura’s past life are skilfully crafted to take the reader on an emotional roller coaster, while also enlightening her daughters and influencing the choices they make in the present. In the middle of the story lies a poignant sentence that captures the honesty and vulnerability of the writing: “Maybe we remember the people we hurt so much more clearly than the people who hurt us.” In the end, what Patchett conveys through this novel is the idea that no life is big or small as long as you are happy with it.

