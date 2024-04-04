Review: Understanding Islam; Its Spirit and Values by Abad Ahmad

In this volume that delves deep into the essence of Islam, author Abad Ahmad empowers common people with a knowledge of the religion’s teachings while also clearing misconceptions about it. One of the tools he uses to do this is the contextualisation of the Quran. In doing so, he offers a profound exploration of the role of religion in shaping value systems. Using historical analysis and scriptural interpretation, he elucidates the original purpose and subsequent evolution of various religious movements, shedding light on their transformative potential and the challenges they face in maintaining their integrity. Prayers at the Great Mosque of Mecca (Shutterstock)

Ahmad begins by invoking a Quranic verse highlighting the connection between the soul’s purification and moral rectitude. He traces the trajectory of many great religions, noting their emergence as responses to injustice within society. Despite facing resistance and hardship, the apostles and reformers of these religions ultimately succeeded in establishing new moral and social orders. The author states that as religions proliferate and gain political influence, they often become fragmented and susceptible to manipulation by vested interests. He warns against the dangers of reducing religion to a mere symbol of cultural identity or using it as a tool for political supremacy, emphasising the detrimental effects of such distortions on society.

Underscoring Islam’s foundational principles of monotheism, social justice, and ethical conduct, he demonstrates their universal significance and applicability across diverse cultural contexts. In the chapter entitled Righteousness, he writes about the evolution of religious principles, noting that they often deviate from their original intent over time. The Quran itself, however, emphasises righteousness, good conduct, and charity over blind adherence to rituals. Excerpts from Indian-British barrister and authority on Islam, Abdullah Yusuf Ali’s (1872-1953) commentary underscore the importance of charitable acts, civic responsibility, and personal resilience. This chapter is particularly appealing to followers as it also outlines various Quranic verses highlighting the essence of righteousness and the importance of genuine deeds over superficial actions.

372pp, ₹399; HarperCollins

Ahmad does not shy away from addressing issues such as women’s rights, polygamy and jihad, which are all contextualised and explained so readers become aware of the root causes of such issues. For example, while contextualising the verses pertaining to women’s rights, he underlines the clear emphasis on equitable treatment and kindness towards women. Islam advocates for fairness in matters of inheritance, divorce, and remarriage. Indeed, verses such as Surah Al-Baqarah (2:228) and Surah An-Nisa (4:19) underscore the principle of equality of rights for women.

The author addresses polygamy too and notes that while the Quran permits it under specific conditions, it also indicates a preference for monogamy. He critiques the broad interpretation of this verse by some clerics, asserting that the Quran discourages polygamy except in exceptional circumstances, such as the care of orphans.

In addition to discussing legal matters, Ahmad explores the cultural interpretation of concepts like hijab (the veil) and argues that its original intent to promote modesty for both men and women has been distorted by cultural traditions.

The book also addresses prevalent misconceptions about the religion, particularly the belief that it promotes violence and aggression. Drawing from the Quran and its scholarly interpretations, he asserts that Islam unequivocally condemns aggression and sanctions defensive warfare only in specific contexts. He highlights its emphasis on peace, justice, and compassion, which form the cornerstone of its teachings. He does this particularly by contextualising verses often misconstrued as inciting violence.

In the chapter entitled Diversity of Religions and Pluralism in Islam, he delves into its stance on religious diversity, challenging perceptions of intolerance by highlighting Quranic verses advocating for pluralism and respect for diverse beliefs. Islam acknowledges varying faiths as part of the divine plan to test humanity and assures salvation for believers who perform righteous deeds, regardless of religious affiliation. The holy book also rejects compulsion in religion and instead promotes sincerity, prayer, and charity. Muslims are urged to embrace humility and compassion and to recognise God as the ultimate judge of human actions and to foster understanding across religious divides.

Author Abad Ahmad (Courtesy researchgate.net)

Abad Ahmad’s work serves as an invaluable resource for individuals of all faiths who seek a deeper understanding of Islam. Ultimately, this volume underscores the religion’s universal message of compassion, equality, and moral accountability, offering guidance for navigating the complexities of contemporary society and fostering greater harmony among diverse communities. It encourages readers to engage critically with religious texts and traditions, fostering a spirit of intellectual inquiry and introspection. In sum, by promoting a nuanced understanding of Islam, Understanding Islam; Its Spirit and Values empowers individuals to navigate complex moral and ethical dilemmas in an ever-changing world, thereby facilitating personal growth and social progress.

Saleem Rashid Shah is an independent book critic. He lives in New Delhi.