IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Books / Review: Along with the Sun edited by Ki. Rajanarayanan
A farmer ploughs his fields under the relentless sun. (Shutterstock)
A farmer ploughs his fields under the relentless sun. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: Along with the Sun edited by Ki. Rajanarayanan

Caste, cattle and moneylenders decide the fate of the underclass in this anthology of 20 stories from the Karisal region of Tamil Nadu
READ FULL STORY
By Paramita Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:13 PM IST
284pp, ₹399; HarperCollins
284pp, ₹399; HarperCollins

Like trees, politics and culture too grow from deep within the land. What is allowed to grow on the topsoil; who can own a field; who will plough it; to whose home goes the larger share of the grain are questions that life takes centuries to resolve, if at all; a novel or a short story can settle it faster. Edited by writer and folklorist Ki Rajanarayanan, this anthology of 20 stories from the Karisal or the “Black soil” region of Tamil Nadu’s southern districts has not tried a quick-fix.

In Along with the Sun, the black stays black – caste, cattle and moneylenders decide the fate of the underclass; in this land, the sun here is a scorcher; its people cannot escape drought; women must negotiate their position in the family and in the village with age-old weapons. But even as that blackness is sprinkled clay-like over all the stories, art and the eye has gone everywhere. These are stories in which imagination and empathy has clearly gone to work on the authors’ lived experiences.

Along with the sun is a tremendous collection written by the best hands and minds of Tamil literature. It is specifically focused on “country writing” of the 1970s, the capture of people going about their everyday lives, living, loving and fighting with the meagre powers in their hand, in their village habitat. This was a movement as much as it was the “house style” of the writers of this region, beginning, as the foreword points out, with Sundara Ramaswamy, one of the most important Tamil writers of the post-independence period, followed by Thi Ka Sivasankaran, and then in a big way by Ki Rajanarayanan. Translated by Padma Narayanan, most of the writers included in this anthology in English, who focussed for the first time on the Karisal region, continue that tradition.

Some striking examples: In SA Tamilselvan’s story, Along with the Sun, which gives the anthology its name, a young girl’s affections for a man she grew up loving lasts beyond her marriage and his and the change of seasons, till she comes face to face with “her machchan’s” wife. Then, a dam bursts and her tears soak her husband’s chest, drowning his words of a good day at the market where he has sold all his coconuts ripened under a relentless sun.

In A Muththanandam’s tale, Bullocks, the same sun beats down on Ponniah Pillai, a farmer now fallen on bad days. He goes one day to the house of cattle-owner Perumal Konar. Here the relationship is measured by memories of buffaloes – Pillai’s and Konar’s. Remembering past generosities, Konar gifts Pillai a pair. These dumb animals and Pillai, are ultimately at the mercy of the same fate. Their bonding and the respite that came their way was meant to be short-lived.

That same sense of inevitability and doom builds up towards the end of Women with Flowers on their Thalis by Paa Jeyapirakasam. Thaili, the beautiful Pallar girl, the first woman to dance with the fire pot at the festival in a village dominated by the upper caste Reddys, challenges the caste order and is shown her place. The story of inequality is upended briefly by Thaili. The hands that own lands covet her, which emboldens Thaili; the Reddy women hate her.

For the first time, they saw a Pallar woman carrying water, walking along the street that belonged to them. And she had slippers on her feet…

‘How is it, di, that you walk through the village?’

‘Who gave you the permission?’

Next morning after the panchayat’s verdict, she is back to shepherding the cattle of the village through the tamarind grove, the long torturous route. Thaili is not to be allowed her rebellion; comfort and opportunity even though they would have come her way by compromise, are to be out of her reach.

In Credibility Established by Ki Rajanarayanan, Periya Modalali refers to Masanam, his servant boy, as that “Masanam fellow”. The boy is a good worker, which the master admits as well even as he beats him. The violence meted to the boy is completely arbitrary; it is meant to assert Modalali’s right over his servant’s body, mind and soul. In a delicious irony, Masanam turns the tables on his master when the village rediscovers him as a ‘holy man’ after leaving his master’s service. When a family member falls ill, Periya Modalali has to appeal to Masanam; when the rain does not come on time it is Masanan again who is called upon to rescue the village. People now lay caste aside and throng his hut to offer him milk as one would a god.

“Then Masanam, who usually drank without his lips touching the glass, now put it to his lips and sipped the milk…”

Concerns of social justice don’t always sit well with literature. The Karisal stories are an example of how, when done right, such concerns give birth to words of power and a truly alternative imagination.

Paramita Ghosh is the author of In A Future April. An independent journalist, she lives in New Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
On this week’s reading list: a portrayal of the publishing world in India, lessons from the unusual career of a civil servant, and a critique of illiberalism and violence in Indian politics. (HT Team)
On this week’s reading list: a portrayal of the publishing world in India, lessons from the unusual career of a civil servant, and a critique of illiberalism and violence in Indian politics. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks; New Reads

By HT Team
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:46 PM IST
This week’s list of interesting reads includes a satire on the Indian publishing scene, insights from the career trajectory of an atypical bureaucrat, and a critique of the illiberal forces that dominate our lives
READ FULL STORY
Close
Author Sharanya Manivannan (Catriona Mitchell)
Author Sharanya Manivannan (Catriona Mitchell)
books

Interview: Sharanya Manivannan, author, Mermaids in the Moonlight

By Chintan Girish Modi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:30 PM IST
The Chennai-based author makes her debut as an illustrator with Mermaids in the Moonlight, a picture book for children drenched in folklore, magic and the history of the civil war in Sri Lanka
READ FULL STORY
Close
At the Charminar in Hyderabad, India. (Shutterstock)
At the Charminar in Hyderabad, India. (Shutterstock)
books

Excerpt: Born a Muslim by Ghazala Wahab

By Ghazala Wahab
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Ghazala Wahab’s new book looks at how the world’s second largest religion is practised in India. This exclusive first excerpt is from a chapter on the changing face of Muslim society in the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flower power: A flower market in Bengaluru. (Shutterstock)
Flower power: A flower market in Bengaluru. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: Flower Shower by Alka Pande

By Subhashini Chandramani
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Aesthetically designed and with an engaging narrative, each chapter of the book begins with a carefully chosen quote and every page is steeped in fascinating information. The rose, the lotus, the champa and the marigold are only some of the flowers that feature in this beautiful volume
READ FULL STORY
Close
Usually, successful entrepreneurs share their life journeys through autobiographies, but Irfan Izhar has chosen poetry for this purpose. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
Usually, successful entrepreneurs share their life journeys through autobiographies, but Irfan Izhar has chosen poetry for this purpose. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
books

Dubai filmmaker Irfan Izhar unveils maiden book in Delhi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Irfan Izhar, packaging industry baron made a resounding debut as an author with the launch of 'Samundar Samne Hai', a compilation of his reverberating Urdu poems.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The story follows a novice Secretary of State who has joined the administration of her rival, a president inaugurated after four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage.(Wikimedia Commons )
The story follows a novice Secretary of State who has joined the administration of her rival, a president inaugurated after four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage.(Wikimedia Commons )
books

Hillary to co-write thriller on 'State of Terror'

PTI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Former US First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and her long-time friend Louise Penny will come out with a novel "State of Terror" which will be published on October 12 by Pan Macmillan India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Author Anuja Chauhan says she has attempted a whodunnit in her new book, Club You To Death, which is a mystery based in Delhi.
Author Anuja Chauhan says she has attempted a whodunnit in her new book, Club You To Death, which is a mystery based in Delhi.
books

Book is full of Bangalorean characters, hopefully no one comes to know: Anuja Chauhan

By Henna Rakheja, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Author Anuja Chauhan reminisces the time when she decided to settle in Bengaluru, and feels elated to have made the Garden City her home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The book, titled "India: A Scamster Born Every Minute", will be released under Penguin's Viking imprint in 2022, the publishing house said in a statement.(penguin.co.in)
The book, titled "India: A Scamster Born Every Minute", will be released under Penguin's Viking imprint in 2022, the publishing house said in a statement.(penguin.co.in)
books

Upcoming book by Snigdha Poonam to expose subculture of scams in India

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Penguin Random House India on Wednesday announced the acquisition of a new book by award-winning journalist and author Snigdha Poonam that gives an insight into the subculture of scams, cons and frauds in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first wonder written in the genre, this book brings together various YouTubers and their journeys on paper. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
The first wonder written in the genre, this book brings together various YouTubers and their journeys on paper. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
books

Ajitabha Bose pens journey of YouTubers in his book 'The Youtube Stars of India'

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:50 PM IST
The book holds soul-inspiring journeys of the most influential YouTubers penned by India's most popular pocketbook writer Ajitabha Bose which features Youtubers like CarryMinati, Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Harsh Beniwal, Prajakta Koli, Mortal and many more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"India's rich tapestry is woven together by her stories. These tales can be from the great epics and mythology, or from the ancient history of this rich land.(Unsplash)
"India's rich tapestry is woven together by her stories. These tales can be from the great epics and mythology, or from the ancient history of this rich land.(Unsplash)
books

HarperCollins, Amar Chitra Katha announce joint venture

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Amar Chitra Katha has joined hands with HarperCollins India to bring the iconic folktales of India from its comic books in a new format for younger readers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bare Necessities: How to Live a Zero Waste Life(Instagram)
Bare Necessities: How to Live a Zero Waste Life(Instagram)
art culture

Bare Necessities: Book shows how to lead sustainable lifestyle in India

PTI, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:46 PM IST
A "one-stop guide" on how to move towards a more sustainable lifestyle in India, "Bare Necessities: How to Live a Zero Waste Life", published by Penguin, is written by environmentalist Sahar Mansoor and sustainability consultant Tim De Ridder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"When I went looking for masterminds of science in India, I found so many that I was overwhelmed... We decided upon the inventions and discoveries that twisted our toes and made us agog with wonder.(Amazon)
"When I went looking for masterminds of science in India, I found so many that I was overwhelmed... We decided upon the inventions and discoveries that twisted our toes and made us agog with wonder.(Amazon)
books

Book introduces children to rare discoveries of Indian scientists

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:11 PM IST
An upcoming book will educate children about the daring discoveries and ingenious inventions of India's brightest scientists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The launch of the book comes after a Webinar that featured an array of experts from skill space as well as from Textile-Apparel and other allied Industries who had explored the 'Future of Jobs &amp; Skills'.(ANI )
The launch of the book comes after a Webinar that featured an array of experts from skill space as well as from Textile-Apparel and other allied Industries who had explored the 'Future of Jobs & Skills'.(ANI )
books

Noted educationist Dr Darlie Koshy's new book unveiled at the India Craft Week

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Noted educationist and leader of skilling India, Dr Darlie O Koshy's new book titled 'Runway to Skilled India' was unveiled at the India Craft Week being held at Bikaner House, New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
'The Running Man,' published in 1982, was a dystopian horror novel, originally written under King's pseudonym Richard Bachman.(Amazon )
'The Running Man,' published in 1982, was a dystopian horror novel, originally written under King's pseudonym Richard Bachman.(Amazon )
books

Edgar Wright to helm adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Running Man'

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Ace film director Edgar Wright is set to helm an adaptation of American author Stephen King's popular novel titled 'The Running Man' for Paramount Pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"A Married Woman" revolves around Astha, an educated middle-class married woman whose carefully curated world starts to unravel when she meets another woman, a widow, and the gentle romance that follows.(Amazon)
"A Married Woman" revolves around Astha, an educated middle-class married woman whose carefully curated world starts to unravel when she meets another woman, a widow, and the gentle romance that follows.(Amazon)
books

My books should reflect what I see in society: Manju Kapur 

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Describing herself as a "mirror of society" kind of writer, author Manju Kapoor is hoping the series adaptation of her novel "A Married Woman" will reflect the distress of her protagonists as well as the turmoil of the world outside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac