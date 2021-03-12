IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Books / Review: The Bicycle Diaries by Anoop Babani and Savia Viegas
Adi Hakim, Jal Bapasola (sitting) and Rustom Bhugara inspecting their cycles. (The Bicycle Diaries)
Adi Hakim, Jal Bapasola (sitting) and Rustom Bhugara inspecting their cycles. (The Bicycle Diaries)
books

Review: The Bicycle Diaries by Anoop Babani and Savia Viegas

Chronicling the journey of 12 Indian cyclists who, in five separate expeditions, circumnavigated the globe between 1923 and 1942
READ FULL STORY
By Gerard Anthony De Souza
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:44 PM IST
164pp, ₹599; Saxtti BooksAvailable on request: saxttibooks@gmail.com
164pp, ₹599; Saxtti BooksAvailable on request: saxttibooks@gmail.com

“They survived bone belting 60°C at times, survived weeks without food and days without water, traversed vast swathes of pirate-infested terrain and treacherous swamplands; rode through dense jungles teeming with unknown wildlife and ascended ‘up to 6,000 feet amidst the terrible solitudes of the Alps’. In order to circumvent the oceans they rode over the most difficult routes where no cyclists had ever been.”

Marketed as the first book on Indian cycling history, The Bicycle Diaries chronicles the journey of 12 Indian cyclists – all of them Parsi – who, in five separate cycling expeditions, circumnavigated the globe between 1923 and 1942. Along the way, they saw for themselves a world as yet unshaped by the consequences and politics of the Second World War but still suffering from the effects of the First.

For their book, the authors Anoop Babani and Savia Viegas, a married couple, who are avid cyclists themselves, relied on the meticulous diaries that the riders maintained during their journeys and on conversations with their grand and great grandchildren, now spread across the globe. Many of them offered up family albums and recollections.

The stories of the motivations of these cyclists, their sponsors, and the reception they received at each stopover all come together to recreate the lost world of the inter-war years. Take Adi B Hakim, Gustad G Hathiram, Jal P Bapasola, Keki D Pochkhanawala, Nariman B Kapadia and Rustom J Bhumgara who, in 1923, set off on what would be the first instance of Indians circumnavigating the globe on cycles. They were given a warm sendoff by the Bombay Weightlifting Club. Only three completed the journey – Kapadia returned home from Tehran for ‘personal reasons’, Pochkhanawala sailed back from London to be with his ailing father, while Hathiram decided that he had enough once they reached New York. The team didn’t make it through Africa, save for passing through Egypt, and South America. That was left to another Parsi, Framroze J Davar, who set off on his own. In Vienna, Davar met Gustav Sztavjanik and decided to accompany him as he travelled the globe. Theirs was not a race to circumnavigate the world but to enjoy the ride. Unlike the previous group that took four-and-a-half years but visited only 27 countries, Davar and Sztavjanik visited 52 countries over seven years.

Framroze Davar and Gustav Sztavjanik in Lima, Peru, in 1928 (The Bicycle Diaries)
Framroze Davar and Gustav Sztavjanik in Lima, Peru, in 1928 (The Bicycle Diaries)

These cycling endeavours were followed by three others. While two solo attempts ended prematurely, Rustam D Ghandhi, Kaikee J Kharas and Rutton D Shroff, who set off in 1933, successfully cycled across the globe, ending their ride in 1942 at the height of World War II.

After the War, as motorization picked up, the lure of adventure cycling faded. As post World War II politics made the world a less welcoming place with more rigid borders, Indian cycling attempts to circumnavigate the world largely ceased. The independence movement gripped the subcontinent and the Partition of India cut off the country’s primary land route with the rest of the continent and Europe.

Written in a breezy style, the book lists significant encounters during the perilous journeys undertaken by those Parsi pioneers. However, it stops short of fleshing out the details – the near-death experiences, the joy at finally leaving the dangerous stretches behind, and at completing the journey. Perhaps those bits are best left to the imagination of the reader.

Authors Anoop Babani and Savia Viegas (Courtesy the authors)
Authors Anoop Babani and Savia Viegas (Courtesy the authors)

But what The Bicycle Diaries does really well is transport the reader to a different time one where ease of travel didn’t really mean the same thing as it does today. It was an era of telegrams, postcards, railways and steamers; of provincial leaders, tribesmen and cultures cut off from the mainstream. Traditional routes and caravans were still common, letters of passage would go a long way, and trinkets and tobacco were enough of a bribe to allow a possible killer to spare your life. The British were still the dominant force across the world and were it not for the British passports that the cyclists boasted of, they would not have been able to make the journey at all.

The couple began writing the book after Babani was forced off his saddle by a fall. He then devoted his time to researching the history of cycling and cycling clubs in India. The authors were further encouraged when Xaxti Riders, Goa’s largest and most active cycling club, helped cover the publishing cost by committing to buy 500 copies or half of the initial print run.

Replete with black and white photographs clicked by and of the cyclists, this book is an interesting attempt to document a forgotten fragment of India’s cycling history.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
A scene from Sultan Razia by Balwant Gargi, directed by Ebrahim Alkazi; Rohini Hattangadi as Razia and Naseeruddin Shah as Jamaluddin Yakut, New Delhi, 1974. (Enter Stage Right)
A scene from Sultan Razia by Balwant Gargi, directed by Ebrahim Alkazi; Rohini Hattangadi as Razia and Naseeruddin Shah as Jamaluddin Yakut, New Delhi, 1974. (Enter Stage Right)
books

Review: Enter Stage Right by Feisal Alkazi

By Mahmood Farooqui
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:49 PM IST
A homage to the Alkazi-Padamsee family, an account of India’s theatre, art, and architectural history in the post-independence period, and an account of its author Feisal Alkazi’s own theatrical journey
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adi Hakim, Jal Bapasola (sitting) and Rustom Bhugara inspecting their cycles. (The Bicycle Diaries)
Adi Hakim, Jal Bapasola (sitting) and Rustom Bhugara inspecting their cycles. (The Bicycle Diaries)
books

Review: The Bicycle Diaries by Anoop Babani and Savia Viegas

By Gerard Anthony De Souza
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Chronicling the journey of 12 Indian cyclists who, in five separate expeditions, circumnavigated the globe between 1923 and 1942
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ruth Vanita, author, Love’s Rite: Same Sex Marriage in India. (Courtesy the author)
Ruth Vanita, author, Love’s Rite: Same Sex Marriage in India. (Courtesy the author)
books

Interview: Ruth Vanita, author, Love’s Rite: Same Sex Marriage in India

By Chintan Girish Modi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Ruth Vanita is an ardent supporter of same-sex marriage in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Author Anuja Chauhan’s previous works include Those Pricey Thakur Girls and The Zoya Factor.
Author Anuja Chauhan’s previous works include Those Pricey Thakur Girls and The Zoya Factor.
books

Anuja Chauhan: I’m terrified of being cast into a certain formula

By Henna Rakheja, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:42 PM IST
“My daughter has been posting pictures from Sunder Nursery, and I see those and crave to visit Delhi since the city looks lovely in spring,” says author Anuja Chauhan, who has been living in Bengaluru for around six years now, and adds, “My son is going to his college here, and I still have a house in Gurugram
READ FULL STORY
Close
Modi also asked all public representatives to take part in 'Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Independence, Joshi said. "The grand festival will be celebrated at 75 locations across the country for 75 weeks and will start from Sabramati Ashram in Ahmdedabad in Gujarat from March 12," he said.(HT File photo )
Modi also asked all public representatives to take part in 'Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Independence, Joshi said. "The grand festival will be celebrated at 75 locations across the country for 75 weeks and will start from Sabramati Ashram in Ahmdedabad in Gujarat from March 12," he said.(HT File photo )
books

Bhagavad Gita opens minds, inspires one to think and question: PM Modi

ANI, New Delhi [india]
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:39 PM IST
The Bhagavad Gita makes people think, inspires them to question and keeps minds open, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manto & Chughtai: The Essential Stories (Translated by Muhammad Umar Memon and M Asaduddin); 224pp, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>399; Penguin
Manto & Chughtai: The Essential Stories (Translated by Muhammad Umar Memon and M Asaduddin); 224pp, 399; Penguin
books

Review: Manto & Chughtai: The Essential Stories

By Lamat R Hasan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Short stories by Manto and Chughtai that explore the Partition, sex, and sexuality continue to be relevant
READ FULL STORY
Close
In an unfathomably complex year, a gently told tale of murder and mayhem whittles the sharp edges of reality to a manageable, smooth surface.(Unsplash)
In an unfathomably complex year, a gently told tale of murder and mayhem whittles the sharp edges of reality to a manageable, smooth surface.(Unsplash)
books

Murder, but gentler: 'Cozy' mysteries a pandemic-era balm

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:22 PM IST
For those who find their dreams in books, there’s a group of readers who are hungrily consuming a particular style of narrative to escape from the past year's reality: “cozy” mysteries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The library which was set up in the last week of February by the 18 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army has become an instant hit among the students of Ranipura, Chittisigpura, Kejrival and Devipora villages, officials said. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
The library which was set up in the last week of February by the 18 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army has become an instant hit among the students of Ranipura, Chittisigpura, Kejrival and Devipora villages, officials said. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
books

Army converts bus stand to 'street library' for JK children

PTI, Anantnag
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:15 PM IST
In a novel initiative, the Army has converted a dilapidated bus stand in a village in South Kashmir into a 'street library' to help students of neighbouring areas to prepare for competitive exams and higher studies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Author Durjoy Datta says the idea of love in his books has evolved over time. (Photo: Instagram/DurjoyDatta)
Author Durjoy Datta says the idea of love in his books has evolved over time. (Photo: Instagram/DurjoyDatta)
books

Durjoy Datta: Criticism used to bother me but now I don’t have energy for anger

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:22 PM IST
The author popular for exploring romance genre talks about not taking criticism to heart, his ever evolving concept of love, and even shares some words of wisdom for the young writers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women's Day: Reese Witherspoon shares this ‘illuminating’ book as her March pick(Instagram/reesewitherspoon)
Women's Day: Reese Witherspoon shares this ‘illuminating’ book as her March pick(Instagram/reesewitherspoon)
relationships

Women's Day: Reese Witherspoon shares this ‘illuminating’ book as her March pick

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Ahead of Women’s Day 2021, Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon shares an ‘exceptionally powerful and illuminating’ book as her March pick after launching a free app for her book club which celebrates ‘diverse voices that put women at the center of their stories’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra shares her favourite books by women authors(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra shares her favourite books by women authors(Instagram/priyankachopra)
festivals

Women's History Month: Priyanka Chopra shares favourite books by female authors

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:09 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a few of her favourite books written by female authors in celebration of Women's History Month. Check out the list here:
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri (Mohit Suneja)
Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri (Mohit Suneja)
books

Essay: A tribute to Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri

By CP Surendran
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The work of the Malayalam poet, who died on February 25, invoked an inclusive democracy of kindness and of the coexistence of humans, animals and things
READ FULL STORY
Close
Books on food nostalgia, the uses and excitement of lifelong learning, and colonialism feature on the list of recommended reads this week. (HT Team)
Books on food nostalgia, the uses and excitement of lifelong learning, and colonialism feature on the list of recommended reads this week. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks: New Reads

By HT Team
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Recipes, nostalgia, the art of picking up new skills, and an exploration of Britain’s strange collective amnesia about its colonial past feature on this week’s reading list
READ FULL STORY
Close
Author Olivia Sudjic (Courtesy Bloomsbury)
Author Olivia Sudjic (Courtesy Bloomsbury)
books

Interview: Olivia Sudjic, author, Asylum Road

By Simar Bhasin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The author talks about exploring self-destructive impulses and the myths of exceptionalism in her post-Brexit novel
READ FULL STORY
Close
A picture, dated December 20, 2020, of a mural in New Delhi depicting the fight against the corona virus. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A picture, dated December 20, 2020, of a mural in New Delhi depicting the fight against the corona virus. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
books

Review: Covid-19: Separating Fact from Fiction by Anirban Mahapatra

By Sukumar Ranganathan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Anirban Mahapatra’s book places the coronavirus disease pandemic in the context of the science of viruses and viral pandemics
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP