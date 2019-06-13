‘The book is to understand the sacrifices of the Sikh community’

There is so much that you don’t know about a religion or a community,” says legendary cricketer, Kapil Dev on why he chose to come out with his book, We The Sikhs, along with entrepreneur, Ajay Sethi. Dev, who has been vocal about how his faith helped him face challenges on the field, has decided to tread a new path – become an author. His coffee-table book, gives the reader an accurate history of the Sikh community and features the never seen before pictures and original paintings of 100 Gurudwaras across the globe. It is divided into three sections — The Gurus, The History and Artifacts and Gurudwaras.The pages delve into the stories from the times of its founder, Sri Guru Nanak Sahib and goes on to provide details of every major incident and sacrifices made by the Sikh community for the betterment of the world.

How did the idea of We The Sikhs come to you?

I don’t remember exactly how, but I do remember that while I was travelling from Chandigarh to Delhi, I dropped off to sleep, and when I woke up, this was the first thought in my head — the book. The feeling was miraculous, just like a dream. Then, I slowly started putting things together and with the help of a lot of friends and the Almighty, We The Sikhs happened.

How long did it take for you to finish the book? What was the research process like?

It took a lot of research. Writing any book and especially something of this stature and nature, you need a lot of help and collaboration to bring it all together. Many people were involved and were a part of the process of completing the book because there is so much that you don’t know about a religion or a community, and the research opens your eyes to its details and greater nuances.

Is writing something that you see yourself doing in the future? How difficult was the process for you?

I don’t think I have any such plans. But this (book) is very close to my heart. It is a work of love and passion. In the final analysis, nothing is difficult. I think you can achieve it as long as you feel you’ve done your best. If you don’t achieve it, then it’s likely that you may face a lot of difficulties.

Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev with the book, We the Sikhs

How has been the tour and the reception of the book?

So far, the tour has been good, thanks to a lot of friends who helped, especially Ajay Sethi. He has helped to bring this book to fruition and also guided us with the promotion. Everybody chipped in and I don’t know how to express my delight in words and I am grateful to receive all my friends’ support in bringing this dream to publication.

How important is faith for you? How did this book help you in understanding your faith better?

I believe you have to have faith in yourself. The more you learn about any culture and religion, the more you understand about the people who lived in that era, especially when it all started. It’s very fascinating. I am very happy, and my friends are very happy as well that this book of such a great faith and wonderful community is out for everyone to read and experience.

Looking back, when I first discussed the idea with some of my close friends, some came forward, while some people said — Well, that’s impossible! But after they saw the book, they are all very thrilled. And I’m very happy with the end result.

What do you want people to feel once they read your book?

I think this book is for the next generation to understand the sacrifices this great community has made. So, that is all I want. This is a simple guide and a reminder of this wonderful faith. I believe we should not forget the sacrifices made by other people and what they have done to make this world beautiful and a better place for us.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 16:26 IST