The Book Thief author Markus Zusak to publish a young adult novel. Here’s when it’s out

Author of the best-selling historical novel, The Book Thief, Markus Zusak is back with another book this year.

Zusak’s next is a young adult novel, titled Bridge of Clay, and will be out in October 2018.

Bridge of Clay is the story of the five Dunbar brothers, whose father has abandoned them and their mother has died. The father returns to ask his sons to help him build a bridge on his property in the wild, and only Clay agrees to help him out.

According to The New York Times, Zusak had the idea for this book when he was 19, and he began working on it after publishing The Book Thief in 2005.

“When I started writing it, and this was 12 or 13 years ago, I just couldn’t quite feel that it was right and so I just kept trying and trying and trying and then I’d get halfway through and I couldn’t keep going because I thought: ‘this isn’t it,’” The NYT quotes Zusak as saying.

It was after his wife’s intervention in June 2016, who forced him to take a month-long break from the book, that Zusak was able to finish it. “It suddenly started to come to life and I started to have a lot more fun with it. And I became quite joyful again in the challenges I was meeting,” he is quoted as saying.

The book will be available in bookstores in October.

