The Fault In Our Stars is getting a Bollywood adaptation and its author John Green is thrilled

John Green, author of the best-selling novel The Fault in Our Stars, can’t believe that the book is getting a Bollywood adaptation.

After news that actor Sanjana Sanghi had been cast as the female lead in the Hindi adaptation of book went viral, Green tweeted on Tuesday: “I can’t believe this is happening. Amazing!”

I can't believe this is happening. Amazing! ⚡️ "Bollywood remake of The Fault in Our Stars confirms its female lead"https://t.co/3y8avVH8Fj — John Green (@johngreen) March 19, 2018

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who makes his directorial debut with this film, replied to the author’s tweet saying: “Wow. Thank you.”

Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios, the shoot will begin by mid 2018. The 2014 Hollywood adaptation of the book featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort. The two actors also reacted to this news on Twitter just like Augustus and Hazel from the book would – by sealing the deal to watch it together with an ‘okay’.

Wow!We are gonna watch this together okay? https://t.co/WcRaPG0ACo — Ansel Elgort (@AnselElgort) March 20, 2018

Sanjana will be paired with actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie. The Fault in Our Stars is the story of two teenagers, Augustus Waters and Hazel Grace, who meet at a cancer support group.

