 The Fault In Our Stars is getting a Bollywood adaptation and its author John Green is thrilled | books | ht picks | Hindustan Times
The Fault In Our Stars is getting a Bollywood adaptation and its author John Green is thrilled

After news that actor Sanjana Sanghi had been cast as the female lead in the Bollywood adaptation of book went viral, Green tweeted to express his joy.

books Updated: Mar 21, 2018 11:06 IST
The 2014 Hollywood adaptation of the book featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, who also tweeted about the Bollywood version.

John Green, author of the best-selling novel The Fault in Our Stars, can’t believe that the book is getting a Bollywood adaptation.

After news that actor Sanjana Sanghi had been cast as the female lead in the Hindi adaptation of book went viral, Green tweeted on Tuesday: “I can’t believe this is happening. Amazing!”

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who makes his directorial debut with this film, replied to the author’s tweet saying: “Wow. Thank you.”

Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios, the shoot will begin by mid 2018. The 2014 Hollywood adaptation of the book featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort. The two actors also reacted to this news on Twitter just like Augustus and Hazel from the book would – by sealing the deal to watch it together with an ‘okay’.

Sanjana will be paired with actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie. The Fault in Our Stars is the story of two teenagers, Augustus Waters and Hazel Grace, who meet at a cancer support group.

