Oprah Winfrey picks Olive, Again for her next book club read

books

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:01 IST

Author Elizabeth Strout, whose Olive, Again is Oprah Winfrey’s latest book club pick, has a pretty good idea about how the plainspoken Olive Kitteridge would have responded.

“Olive would say, ‘Godfrey Mighty!’“ Strout told The Associated Press in a recent email. “But even Olive would be impressed with Oprah onboard with her story. Olive — who would not admit to it publicly — would be really pleased that Oprah finds her life so worthy of respect.”

Published last month by Random House, Strout’s book is Winfrey’s second selection for her new partnership with Apple. Her first pick, Ta-Nehisi Coates’ novel The Water Dancer, was announced in September and quickly topped the Apple and Amazon.com bestseller lists. Olive, Again was already off to a strong start, debuting at No. 6 on The New York Times’ hardcover fiction bestseller list. The Guardian has praised the book as a “tour de force.”

Olive, Again is the follow-up to Strout’s Pulitzer Prize winning Olive Kitteridge, which came out in 2008.

This image released by Random House shows "Olive. Again," by Elizabeth Strout. Oprah Winfrey has chosen Strout’s novel as her next book club read. (Random House via AP) ( AP )

“Ah, Olive. She teaches us so much about loneliness, judgment, aging, and loss. And empathy, too,” Winfrey said in a statement Thursday. “I’m in awe of Strout’s ability to convey so much in so few words.”

Olive Kitteridge is a series of connected stories based in Crosby, Maine. The book sold more than 1 million copies and was adapted into an Emmy-winning HBO miniseries starring Frances McDormand as the title character. Olive, Again is also a book of stories, following Kitteridge through her courtship with fellow widower Jack Kennison and her tense relationship with her son, Christopher.

“I think people care about Olive because she is enormously complicated,” Strout told the AP. “And frankly, most of us are. We try and keep these different aspects of ourselves damped down, but Olive is so out there — there are many pieces of her that people can relate to.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter