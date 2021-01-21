Pandit Karan Sharma: An Astrologer, numerology expert & guide par excellence
- Pt. Karan Sharma is a Chandigarh based gold medalist holder, a renowned astrologer, who not only specializes in astrology and numerology but also in other healing modalities such as tantra, reiki, Vastu, palmistry among other things.
Every now and then, we often need guidance on how to lead our life, which career path to follow, whether to say yes to the proposal or not, and we let such life-changing choices overwhelm us. When we are faced with such a dilemma, this is the time to take the services of an ace astrologer. This is when expert astrologer, numerologist, and guide Pandit Karan Sharma comes into the picture. Equipped with immense knowledge and years of experience, Pt. Karan Sharma is a Chandigarh based gold medalist holder, a renowned astrologer, who not only specializes in astrology and numerology but also in other healing modalities such as tantra, reiki, Vastu, palmistry among other things.
Pt. Karan Sharma has many awards to boast of. Some of them include Bhargu Ratan Award, Jyotish Shastri Award, and Shiromani Acharya Award. Because of his talent and keen knowledge, he has established his acumen in the astrological and numerological sciences as well as healing modalities in Punjab, Haryana, and all over India. He has comprehensive knowledge about Vedic astrology as well as Western astrology, and his solutions are simple and effective. He is well versed with the effect the planets have on your life, and if you are going through a tough phase, his remedies will help you ease it to a large extent.
Whether you are grappling with a love problem or business-related issues or you are unable to figure out which career path to take Pt. Karan Sharma will help you with this and more. He offers powerful solutions to all problems. In his words ‘What is life without problems? We know problems do exist and are a part and parcel of our life, however, we can help you reduce their impact to a large extent.
He has an impressive list of clientele. His knowledge in finance-related matters is quite apt and therefore many industrialists, celebrities, cricketers, and even prominent actors seek his advice before taking a major business-related or finance-related decision. They also come to him before investing their hard-earned money in any commodity or real estate. His area of expertise includes but is not limited to health, money, shares, investment, travels, business and corporate matters, career, marriage, divorce, love, and relationships, etc.
He is an expert in astrology, gemology, numerology, palm reading, spirituality, and Vaastu Shastra among other things. He offers consultation either face to face or online. His clients are from all over the world as his expertise and fame have transcended geographical borders. He believes that everyone needs that little bit of extra push, guidance, and motivation at some point of time or other, and his life purpose is to provide that motivation, push, and guidance. He believes that he came on this earth to help people solve their problems. Many people who have taken his services have received the desired results. He believes that faith is the most powerful tool a human being could possess and if you have faith, the majority of your problems will be solved.
In the year 2016 he won the Astrologer Of the Year Award, presented by AIFAS, K.J. He also won the Award Of Excellence, presented by the Minister Of Sports And Youth Affairs, Govt of Punjab. These are just two of the many awards he has won for his dedicated service to the science of astrology, numerology, and Vaastu Shastra.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.
