Atomic Clinic: Pioneering Aesthetic Excellence in Purvanchal

In the heart of Purvanchal, a revolution in aesthetic and dermatological care has been unfolding, led by the visionary Dr. Sneha Gupta. Atomic Clinic, established in November 2022, has rapidly emerged as the leading Skin, Hair, and Laser Center in the region, bringing world-class treatments and expertise to the doorstep of Purvanchal's residents.

The inception of Atomic Clinic was driven by a critical need – the absence of high-quality aesthetic centers in Purvanchal. For years, individuals seeking advanced skin and hair care had to travel to metro cities. Recognizing this gap, Dr. Sneha Gupta, along with her esteemed husband, Dr. Ashish Gupta, envisioned a center that would offer unparalleled aesthetic care in Purvanchal.

Along with Atomic Clinic, she is also the co-founder of Atomic Aesthetic Academy, Atomic Pharmacy & Right To Be Beautiful NGO. In the last 6 years, she has treated over 10000+ people, provided employment to over 100 and served numerous youngsters through her NGO.

About Dr Sneha Gupta: A Top Aesthetic Dermatologist & Women Entrepreneur in Purvanchal

At the forefront of Atomic Clinic is Dr. Sneha Gupta, an embodiment of expertise and innovation in the field of aesthetic medicine. Her educational journey, marked by an MBBS, MD, and a degree in dermatology from the University of South Wales, UK, laid the foundation for her illustrious career. Further, she completed a fellowship in Aesthetic Medicine from the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine (AAAM), USA, and is a distinguished member of the same.

Dr. Gupta's expertise is not confined to her educational accolades. She is a renowned expert in anti-aging treatments, specializing in Botox, fillers, and other rejuvenation techniques. Her proficiency has earned her seven prestigious awards, including the Kashi Ratna Award. Notably, she is the only dermatologist in Purvanchal to be invited by Alma Academy, Spain, for advanced training in Aesthetic & Cosmetic procedures, a testament to her international reputation.

Anti-Aging Treatments, Laser Treatments & Hair Treatments by Dr Sneha Gupta at Atomic Clinic:

Botox: Botox injections are a popular anti-aging treatment, effectively reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, resulting in a smoother, more youthful complexion.



Fillers: Dermal fillers restore lost volume and enhance facial contours, diminishing signs of aging and providing a natural, rejuvenated look.

Lip Filler: Lip fillers enhance the volume and shape of the lips, offering a fuller, more defined appearance while maintaining a natural feel.

Laser Treatments:

Laser Hair Reduction: A pain-free solution for unwanted hair, providing long-lasting results and smooth skin with minimal discomfort using World Class Alma Soprano Ice Laser.

Skin Tightening: This treatment using Alma Harmony XL Pro, rejuvenates and tightens the skin, reducing sagging and improving overall skin texture and tone.

Scars Removal: G3 Fractional CO2 Laser technology for scars removal effectively diminishes the appearance of scars, restoring the skin's natural appearance.

Skin Whitening: Using Alma Harmony XL Pro, a safe and effective way to lighten the skin tone, reducing dark spots and achieving a more even complexion.

Melasma Treatment: Targeted laser treatment for melasma reduces skin discoloration, offering a more uniform skin tone.

Acne Scars Treatment: G3 Fractional CO2 Laser treatments effectively reduce the visibility of acne scars, promoting smoother and clearer skin.

Under Eye Darkness: Alma Harmony XL Pro targets under-eye darkness, this treatment brightens the area, reducing the appearance of dark circles.

Hyperpigmentation: Effectively treats hyperpigmentation, restoring a balanced and even skin tone.

Mole Removal: A precise and safe method for removing moles, leaving the skin clear and smooth.

Tattoo Removal: Alma Harmony XL Pro removes unwanted tattoos, erasing ink with minimal risk of scarring. It can remove black as well as colour tattoo too, only available at Atomic Clinic in Purvanchal.

Psoriasis Treatment: Laser therapy provides relief from psoriasis symptoms, reducing inflammation and promoting healthier skin.

Hair & beard Transplant: Our Hair & Beard Transplant procedures are a testament to the fusion of advanced technology and the expertise of Dr. Sneha Gupta. Recognized for her proficiency in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, Dr. Gupta ensures that each hair transplant is performed with precision and personalized care.

Embrace the Atomic Experience

As Atomic Clinic in the leadership of Dr Sneha Gupta, continues to set benchmarks in aesthetic care, it invites you to be a part of this transformative journey. Whether it's rediscovering your youthfulness or embarking on a journey of self-renewal, Atomic Clinic is your partner in achieving your aesthetic aspirations.

Follow Dr Sneha Gupta on Instagram at drsnehagupta_md and on youtube at @Dr.SnehaGupta_MD. For consultations and more information, reach out to us at

+91-7310103481, 9005693227.

Our Center: N b/256 A, Newada, Sunderpur, Varanasi, UP-221005

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.