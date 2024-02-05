 Khasdar Kridasangram Multi-Sports Event Organised in Kalyan - Hindustan Times
Khasdar Kridasangram Multi-Sports Event Organised in Kalyan

Khasdar Kridasangram Multi-Sports Event Organised in Kalyan

brand stories
Published on Feb 05, 2024 04:55 PM IST

The opening ceremony will be held on 04 February 2024 at the H. B. P. Savalaram Maharaj Mhatre Krida Sankul, Dombivli

The event will comprise of over 15 games including traditional sports like Mallakhamb.
ByHT Brand Studio

Khasdar Kridasangram_, a multi-sports event has been organised to provide an open opportunity for athletes in Kalyan constituency to rise and shine. A grand opening ceremony will be held on 04 February 2024 at the H. B. P. Savalaram Maharaj Mhatre Krida Sankul, Dombivli in the presence of multiple guests of honour. The event will comprise of over 15 games including traditional sports like Mallakhamb. The winners of this contest will win a whooping prize money of more than 50,000.

This festival has been organized by Dr. Shrikant Shinde in various cities of Kalyan Constituency. To participate in this event, interested contestants can register at "khasdarkridasangram@gmail.com". Along with this, offline registration facilities have also been made available at the office of Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane from 11 am to 7 pm.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The event includes 15 games - Cricket, Badminton, Table Tennis, Mallakhamba- Gymnastics, Chess, Rifle Shooting, Kho-Kho, Swimming, Kabaddi, Football, Carrom, Athletics, Boxing, Wrestling, Tug Off War.

Venues For The Events

The grand opening ceremony of this sporting event will be held at H. B. P. Savalaram Maharaj Mhatre Krida Sankul, Dombivli and other competitions will be held at Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Stadium, Palawa Stadium, Sky Plaza Dome Hall Ulhasnagar, Ambernath Rifle and Pistol Shooting Range Yathikani in Mumbra. Box cricket tournament will be held at 8 places in Diva, Kalwa, Dombivli East West, Kalyan East, Kalyan Rural, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath.

Things To Watch For At The Grand Opening Ceremony

Attractive light and laser show, unveiling of trophies of all sports in picturesque firework displays, international gymnastics demonstrations, Mallakhamba demonstrations, launching of Khasdar Kridasangram tournament theme song through acrobatic dance, Shivkalin Games, Kalari Paitu demonstrations will be the highlight of the inauguration ceremony.

Special Matches

Special cricket matches of administrative officials, political leaders and celebrities will also be held in this tournament.

Inclusion Of Traditional Sports

Traditional sports like wrestling - both mat and soil and mallakhamb are also included in the Khasdar Kridasangram. The tournament will commence with the wrestling match of Maharashtra Kesari Sikandar Sheikh.

Event Schedule-

Venue: H. B. P. Savalaram Maharaj Mhatre Krida Sankul, Dombivli

  1. Kabaddi – 4th to 12th February
  2. Kho Kho – 4,9 to 12 February
  3. Table Tennis – 4,9 to 11 February
  4. Badminton – 9th to 11th February
  5. Tug of War – 4th to 6th February
  6. Swimming – February 4, 10 to 11
  7. Boxing – 4th to 6th February
  8. Wrestling – 4th to 6th February
  9. Mallakhamba – 4th and 5th February
  10. Gymnastics – 7th and 8th February
  11. Box Cricket – 4,7 to 12 February

Important Note - Series matches will be held at 8 places in the Lok Sabha area. (Diwa, Kalwa, Dombivli East West, Kalyan East, Kalyan Rural, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath) while the final matches will be held at Sant Savalaram Maharaj Krida Sankul.

Venue: Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Stadium, Mumbra

  1. Athletics– 5th to 7th February
  2. Gymnastics – 10th and 11th February

Venue: Palava Stadium -

  1. Football - 5th to 12th February

Venue: Sky Plaza Dome Hall, Ulhasnagar

  1. Carrom - 7th to 9th February
  2. Chess - 9th and 10th February

Venue: Rifle And Pistol Shooting Range, Ambernath

  1. Rifle Shooting - 9th to 11th February

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
© 2024 HindustanTimes
