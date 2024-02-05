Khasdar Kridasangram Multi-Sports Event Organised in Kalyan

Khasdar Kridasangram_, a multi-sports event has been organised to provide an open opportunity for athletes in Kalyan constituency to rise and shine. A grand opening ceremony will be held on 04 February 2024 at the H. B. P. Savalaram Maharaj Mhatre Krida Sankul, Dombivli in the presence of multiple guests of honour. The event will comprise of over 15 games including traditional sports like Mallakhamb. The winners of this contest will win a whooping prize money of more than ₹50,000.

This festival has been organized by Dr. Shrikant Shinde in various cities of Kalyan Constituency. To participate in this event, interested contestants can register at "khasdarkridasangram@gmail.com". Along with this, offline registration facilities have also been made available at the office of Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane from 11 am to 7 pm.

The event includes 15 games - Cricket, Badminton, Table Tennis, Mallakhamba- Gymnastics, Chess, Rifle Shooting, Kho-Kho, Swimming, Kabaddi, Football, Carrom, Athletics, Boxing, Wrestling, Tug Off War.

Venues For The Events

The grand opening ceremony of this sporting event will be held at H. B. P. Savalaram Maharaj Mhatre Krida Sankul, Dombivli and other competitions will be held at Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Stadium, Palawa Stadium, Sky Plaza Dome Hall Ulhasnagar, Ambernath Rifle and Pistol Shooting Range Yathikani in Mumbra. Box cricket tournament will be held at 8 places in Diva, Kalwa, Dombivli East West, Kalyan East, Kalyan Rural, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath.

Things To Watch For At The Grand Opening Ceremony

Attractive light and laser show, unveiling of trophies of all sports in picturesque firework displays, international gymnastics demonstrations, Mallakhamba demonstrations, launching of Khasdar Kridasangram tournament theme song through acrobatic dance, Shivkalin Games, Kalari Paitu demonstrations will be the highlight of the inauguration ceremony.

Special Matches

Special cricket matches of administrative officials, political leaders and celebrities will also be held in this tournament.

Inclusion Of Traditional Sports

Traditional sports like wrestling - both mat and soil and mallakhamb are also included in the Khasdar Kridasangram. The tournament will commence with the wrestling match of Maharashtra Kesari Sikandar Sheikh.

Event Schedule-

Venue: H. B. P. Savalaram Maharaj Mhatre Krida Sankul, Dombivli

Kabaddi – 4th to 12th February Kho Kho – 4,9 to 12 February Table Tennis – 4,9 to 11 February Badminton – 9th to 11th February Tug of War – 4th to 6th February Swimming – February 4, 10 to 11 Boxing – 4th to 6th February Wrestling – 4th to 6th February Mallakhamba – 4th and 5th February Gymnastics – 7th and 8th February Box Cricket – 4,7 to 12 February

Important Note - Series matches will be held at 8 places in the Lok Sabha area. (Diwa, Kalwa, Dombivli East West, Kalyan East, Kalyan Rural, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath) while the final matches will be held at Sant Savalaram Maharaj Krida Sankul.

Venue: Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Stadium, Mumbra

Athletics– 5th to 7th February Gymnastics – 10th and 11th February

Venue: Palava Stadium -

Football - 5th to 12th February

Venue: Sky Plaza Dome Hall, Ulhasnagar

Carrom - 7th to 9th February Chess - 9th and 10th February

Venue: Rifle And Pistol Shooting Range, Ambernath

Rifle Shooting - 9th to 11th February

