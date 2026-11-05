Saudi Arabia Has No Easy Choices as It Weighs How to Combat Houthi Threat

DUBAI—After Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked Saudi Arabian oil tankers in the Red Sea and seized territory commanding the strategic Bab al-Mandeb chokepoint, the kingdom reached out to the group to see what it would take to arrive at a negotiated halt to the hostilities. The answer it got back: $51 billion. Yemeni government fighters, allied with Saudi Arabia, in combat against Houthi forces last month. The Houthis said that was the sum needed to cover the cost of years of Saudi strikes and a long blockade, people briefed on the discussions said. Other figures have come up since, the people said, but the message was clear: The price of an exit would be in the tens of billions of dollars. For good measure, the Houthis would want the kingdom to officially recognize the militants as the rulers of Yemen, effectively accepting an Iranian-armed adversary on its southern border. The demands hammered home how Saudi Arabia faces only bad options as it tries to find a way out of the conflict it started more than a decade ago when it intervened against the Houthis in Yemen’s civil war. The fighting flared up again this summer with Houthi attacks on Saudi oil facilities and airports, as well as the militants’ offensive, which has taken more strategic territory across Yemen. The Houthis are now pressing toward Aden, the port city that is the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, Saudi Arabia’s ally. They recently moved to within some 50 miles, closer than at any time since 2015, when they seized parts of the city.

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No matter what path Riyadh takes, whether trying to persuade cautious allies to help more or trying to reach terms acceptable to the Houthis, there will be a heavy cost. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia still could find itself drawn into a fresh conflict across the Middle East if Israel or the U.S. launches any new attacks on Iran, which the U.S. has warned Gulf states could come after Tuesday’s midterm elections. “The imbalance of risk between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia is even greater now than it was in the earlier period of conflict between 2015 and 2022, as the impact of the strikes on civilian and energy infrastructure undermines investor confidence,” said Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, an expert at Rice University’s Baker Institute who has long studied the region. The Houthis “present the Saudi leadership with few viable military options against an adversary that is well-entrenched, dug in, and has far less to lose from a grinding war of attrition,” Ulrichsen said. The Saudi government and Houthi leadership didn’t respond to requests for comment. In October, the Houthis carried out a near-daily campaign of attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, with a major uptick toward the month’s end. Sites have included civilian airports, crippling travel to the kingdom, as well as repeated attacks targeting oil giant Saudi Aramco, with fires or damage reported at its facilities, said Ameneh Mehvar, a senior Mideast analyst for the conflict monitor Acled.

A fire at a Saudi Aramco facility south of Riyadh following a Houthi attack in October.

The aftermath of a Houthi attack on an airport in Saudi Arabia last month, in an image from a security camera.