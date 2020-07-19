4 musicians who are mixing classical with contemporary

brunch

What happens when musicians and hobbyists turn to Indian classical instruments and sounds? We track four such talented individuals, and see how they are giving it their unique touch on their Instagram lives. Over to the fantastic four, who tell us everything from the inspiration behind these sessions and what makes them stand out, to how it’s helping them better their skills. Here’s why you should tune in, too!

Sitar star

Varun Rana, 36, Fashion commentator and a sitarist by passion

@Varunrana16

Varun Rana says he likes an audience even if it’s only two people watching his Insta lives

When he was four, Varun pestered his parents to buy him a sitar. Now, he’s playing short riffs on it while in lockdown. “I like an audience and the encouragement that comes with it, even if it’s only two people watching (the Insta lives),” he says.

Making classical contemporary: Varun is not sticking to ragas, but trying out Bollywood numbers. Sometimes, he plays over a background score, making his Insta live a new-age yet nostalgic jam session.

The aim: “To increase the strength of my hands and improve timing.”

What works: The sessions are short and spontaneous, and sans any gyaan!

Harmonic opera

Ali Safi, 28, SD Master Chorale artist/member, Uber driver and audio engineer who practises opera with the harmonium

@ali.opera_

Ali realised practising opera scales on harmonium was a better creative base for improvising

Ali is the first Afghan member of the San Diego Symphony Master Chorale. He practises opera with the harmonium that he picked up back home in Afghanistan, at the age of eight.

Making classical contemporary: While learning opera few years ago, Ali once practised his operatic scales on the harmonium. “I realised it was a better creative base for improvising for hours,” he says.

“I practise opera with the harmonium I picked up back home in Afghanistan, at the age of eight” ­—Ali Safi

The aim: “To gain from Indian and Western classical techniques and improvise.”

What works: A unique approach at operatic practice sessions.

Practise perfection

Kamakshi Khanna, 27, singer-songwriter who does Hindustani classical riyaaz

@kamakshikhannamusic

Kamakshi Khanna says riyaaz is the only form of meditation she knows

An hour-long riyaaz that the RnB and Blues musician, Kamakshi, learnt from her Indian classical trainer is what she has gone back to, during lockdown. She’s on it every Sunday noon.

Making classical contemporary: You can even practise it with the keyboard. “Nothing has helped my voice develop control the way this exercise has,” Kamakshi says.

The aim: “This riyaaz is the only form of meditation I know.”

What works: It’s a basic yet complex exercise that’s beyond genres – try it even if you don’t listen to Indian classical music.

Tanpura twist

Bhrigu Sahni, 33, Singer-songwriter and guitarist who jams with the tanpura

@bhrigu.sahn

Bhrigu does a modern-day improvisation on his guitar over tanpura tunes

Since he doesn’t have access to one, Bhrigu has taken to improvising on his guitar over a tanpura background score on Insta live, once a week.

Making classical contemporary: Bhrigu fine-tunes his guitar in harmony with the tanpura tunes that he will be working with that day. “It’s a modern-day improvisation practice session that helps build a structure and foundation irrespective of the genre you prefer to perform,” he says.

The aim: “When I feel restless in the morning, I begin my day with a session and it centers me, and helps me focus.”

What works: The meditative quality of the music that combines the old- and new- school vibes.

From HT Brunch, July 19, 2020

