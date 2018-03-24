 5 fashion slangs that must be dropped in 2018 | brunch | boc | Hindustan Times
5 fashion slangs that must be dropped in 2018

Designers and stylists share the one term that they want to throw out of the fashion dictionary

brunch Updated: Mar 24, 2018 23:01 IST
Samreen Tungekar
Five designers vote to drop the annoying slangs from the fashion dictionary
1. “On fleek”

- Nachiket Barve, fashion designer

Nachiket Barve

“I think this ‘on fleek’ thing sounds like something right out of a chick flick, like Mean Girls or Clueless kind. Let’s bring some more sophistication to the table of the fashion world, shall we?”

2. “Stunning”

-Kanishtha Dhankhar, supermodel

Kanishtha Dhankhar

“Stunning is the one word we use to describe literally everything nowadays, I’ve started saying it too! I think we should stop calling everything under the sun ‘stunning’.”

3. “Chic”

Esha Amiin, celebrity stylist

Esha Amiin

“I think we really need to throw ‘chic’ out of the dictionary. Now there’s boho chic, travel chic, and what not. Everything can’t be chic! Let’s do away with this term.”

4. “In trend”

- Jenjum Gadi, fashion designer

Jenjum Gadi

“Fashion needs to be more sustainable than in trend. This ‘trending’ term makes people follow fashion blindly and not develop their own style, so we need to get this word out of the market.”

5. “Slay”

- Nida Mahmood, fashion designer

Nida Mahmood

“I think ‘slay’ is a term we should totally do away with. People use it randomly, like when they don’t really know how to describe a well-styled look, they say ‘slay’. It’s too much.”

From HT Brunch, March 25, 2018

